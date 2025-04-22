Ameresco and Matchbook Learning Host Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony to Mark the Opening of The Match High School and Career Center

FRAIMINGHAM, Mass. & INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers navigate the energy transition, and Matchbook Learning Schools of Indiana, Inc. hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Match High School and Career Center on Thursday, April 3, 2025. The ceremony celebrated a key milestone in the more than $20M project.

Following a competitive RFP process, Matchbook Learning selected Ameresco to lead all aspects of design, engineering, and construction for the project. The school’s campus includes two repurposed industrial warehouse buildings: the main school at 1401 Indiana Avenue and the career center at 1141 W 16th Street. DKGR Architects, an Indianapolis-based architecture firm, was selected by Ameresco as the project’s design partner.

To ensure the school could welcome its first class of over 50 students for the 2024 academic year, Ameresco expedited construction of the career center, completing that building in summer 2024. Construction of the main school was completed in March 2025, allowing students to transition to the new space for the remainder of the year.

“Ameresco and DKGR have helped us create something truly special: a space that reflects the promise and potential of every student we serve and one that inspires our students to learn and realize their career dreams,” said Sajan George, Founder, Matchbook Learning Schools of Indiana, Inc. “This belief was evident to everyone at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. An inspiring event and beautiful space.”

“We’ve worked to develop a space where students can really envision all of the future paths laid out in front of them,” said James Hill, Principal, Matchbook Learning. “It is incredibly gratifying to work with partners who not only helped us achieve that space but also drove that vision far past what we could have initially hoped.”

Among the energy efficiency improvements already installed over the last year are advanced building automation controls, building envelope improvements, insulated thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) roofs, interior and exterior LED lighting upgrades, heat pump hot water heaters and HVAC upgrades. These upgrades will ensure the buildings are resource efficient, leading to long-term cost savings. Additionally, the school’s new 165KW photovoltaic (PV) solar and battery energy storage system (BESS), which will provide reliable, renewable backup energy to power the school’s operations, is slated to be installed later in 2025.

“We happy to have equipped The Match High School and Career Center with resilient systems and secure energy to support student learning for years to come,” said Lou Maltezos, President of Central & Western USA, Canada Regions at Ameresco. “Our work to support K-12 education initiatives like Matchbook helps support the next generation of energy innovators.”

The Match High School and Career Center is designed to support a comprehensive, technologically enhanced curriculum aligned with Matchbook’s mission to provide every student with a clear pathway to success. The career center will offer vocational and apprenticeship programs in construction trades, welding, engineering, and entrepreneurship. By integrating hands-on learning opportunities with advanced energy systems and infrastructure, the school aims to equip students with the tools and experience they need for sustainable careers.

