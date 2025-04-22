Validic and Tenovi Announce Integration to Advance Remote Patient Monitoring for Broader Patient Access

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Validic, a leading provider of intelligent digital health solutions, today announced a strategic integration with Tenovi, a leading cellular-connected platform that automates data capture from connected medical devices, to expand the reach and impact of remote patient monitoring (RPM) programs. This collaboration enables healthcare organizations to deliver a frictionless, scalable, and cost-effective RPM experience for patients and care teams, especially in rural and underserved communities.

The integration combines Tenovi’s proprietary Cellular Gateway with Validic’s award-winning health IOT platform and EHR-integrated RPM solution, eliminating the connectivity challenges often faced in digital health deployments. This complete device-to-dashboard solution provides reliable, real-time health data transmission without relying on patient Wi-Fi or smartphones.

“Every person deserves access to affordable, quality healthcare enabled by advanced digital health solutions, regardless of their location or economic status,” said Drew Schiller, CEO and Co-founder of Validic. “This integration enables health systems to deliver personalized, proactive care more effectively, without adding workflow burden or requiring patients to navigate complex technology.”

Key benefits of the integration include:

Seamless Cellular Connectivity: Eliminates dependence on patient Wi-Fi or smartphones, ensuring continuous data flow from the patient’s home to the care team.

Eliminates dependence on patient Wi-Fi or smartphones, ensuring continuous data flow from the patient’s home to the care team. Simplified Patient Experience: With nothing to set up, patients simply take device readings, and the rest is handled automatically, improving compliance and outcomes.

With nothing to set up, patients simply take device readings, and the rest is handled automatically, improving compliance and outcomes. EHR-Integrated Workflow Efficiency: Enables clinicians to view and act on real-time patient data powered by Validic’s generative AI insights directly within the EHR, improving care coordination and reducing documentation overhead.

Enables clinicians to view and act on real-time patient data powered by Validic’s generative AI insights directly within the EHR, improving care coordination and reducing documentation overhead. Scalable Remote Monitoring: Allows healthcare organizations to expand RPM programs quickly and effectively across larger, more diverse populations.

Allows healthcare organizations to expand RPM programs quickly and effectively across larger, more diverse populations. Complete Device-to-Dashboard Solution: Streamlines procurement and implementation by offering an end-to-end solution with support for Tenovi’s 40+ integrated devices and Validic’s clinical workflow dashboards.

Streamlines procurement and implementation by offering an end-to-end solution with support for Tenovi’s 40+ integrated devices and Validic’s clinical workflow dashboards. Lower Total Cost of Ownership: Consolidates vendors and support channels, reducing implementation time and long-term program costs.

“A partnership between Validic and Tenovi eliminates data gaps that can stall patient care,” said Jay Lenick, Chief Revenue Officer at Tenovi. “Validic’s EHR integration, combined with our portfolio of over 40 RPM and RTM devices, offers clinicians reliable connectivity and actionable insights without chasing data. Integrating Validic’s generative AI enhances decision-making and streamlines care for better outcomes and lower overall care costs.”

To learn more about Validic’s EHR-integrated generative AI insights for personal health data, visit www.validic.com.

About Validic

Validic Inc. is a digital health and intelligent digital care solutions company dedicated to improving the quality of human life by making personal data actionable. Through its technology and services platform, Validic delivers solutions to healthcare providers and organizations that improve operational efficiency and health outcomes.

About Tenovi

Tenovi is a data aggregation and automation healthcare IoT platform that connects medical device manufacturers with remote patient monitoring programs. It provides over 40 remote patient monitoring (RPM) and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) device point solutions that integrate with its proprietary Cellular Gateway, automating the transfer of patient vitals. Tenovi's API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient and therapeutic monitoring programs. For more information, visit tenovi.com.