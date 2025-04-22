Omniwire and NowutalkAI Partner to Launch the First AI Voice Personal Banker for Banks, Fintechs, and Credit Unions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omniwire, Inc., a next-generation Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) cloud-based platform, today announced a landmark partnership with NowutalkAI, Inc., licensing its patent-pending ‘Voice to Action’ technology to deliver the industry’s first AI Voice Personal Banker—a multilingual, conversational banking assistant available as a white-label solution for banks, fintechs, and credit unions.

This strategic collaboration will position Omniwire at the forefront of AI innovation within the fintech and banking industries, providing a secure, scalable platform that makes conversational, voice-first banking a reality for institutions of all sizes.

Redefining Digital Banking Through AI Voice

Omniwire’s Banking-as-a-Service platform allows businesses to launch and scale financial services with unmatched speed and security. Now, with the integration of NowutalkAI’s conversational voice engine, clients can offer their end users a smart, natural-language AI voice personal banker capable of managing finances through simple voice commands—in 80+ languages.

“This partnership marks a shift from transactional banking to truly conversational banking,” said Serge Beck, CEO of Omniwire. “We’re not just embedding AI voice personal banker—we’re building a secure, voice-first future where banks and fintechs can deliver personal, intelligent service at scale.”

Key Capabilities & Benefits

White-Label AI Voice Personal Banker

A secure, multilingual, voice-powered assistant designed to enhance digital banking experiences by enabling users to navigate their accounts, access information, and get answers to common questions—simply by speaking naturally.

Voice recognition technology adds an extra layer of security, ensuring that only authorized users can access sensitive financial information.

80+ Languages Supported

Built for global financial institutions and diverse user populations, the assistant adapts to regional language and user behavior instantly.

Modular BaaS Infrastructure

Launch full-stack neobanks or embed financial services via APIs—including core banking, card issuance, processing, and compliance.

Enterprise-Grade Security & Compliance

Omniwire’s infrastructure is PCI-DSS, SOC 2, ensuring robust protection for data, transactions, and customer trust.

Rapid Go-to-Market

Launch fully operational, AI-powered financial products in 12 weeks or less with no internal dev team required.

All-in-One Support & Management

Omniwire delivers and maintains the full tech stack, including regulatory compliance, customer support, and real-time infrastructure monitoring.

Designed for the Future of Financial Services

Whether you’re a fintech startup, a regional bank, or a credit union seeking to modernize your customer experience, Omniwire’s platform now enables a secure, AI-powered voice interface that enhances engagement, reduces friction, and empowers users to bank on their own terms—anytime, anywhere, in their own language.

About Omniwire, Inc.

Omniwire, Inc. is a modular, Cloud based, Banking-as-a-Service platform built for the future of financial services. With native support for AI, embedded finance, and voice-first technology, Omniwire empowers brands, fintechs, and institutions to launch digital banking experiences quickly and securely. The platform is fully PCI-DSS, SOC 2 certified.

Visit www.omniwire.com

About NowutalkAI, Inc.

NowutalkAI is pioneering the next generation of human-computer interaction with its AI-powered ‘Voice to Action’ platform, which transforms complex digital experiences into natural, intuitive voice conversations. Supporting over 80 languages, NowutalkAI makes apps, websites, and services more human, accessible, and intelligent.

Visit www.nowutalk.ai

Omniwire: Where Compliance Meets Conversational Banking—Powered by AI.

For a branded PDF or to be added to a media kit, contact Claudia Calvo.