Accelerant Risk Exchange Adds QBE and Tokio Marine America to Expanding Network

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accelerant, a leading technology company operating a data-driven risk exchange platform for the specialty insurance market, today announced the addition of prominent new capital partners to its ecosystem. These partners include QBE, one of the top 20 global insurance and reinsurance companies, and Tokio Marine America, offering comprehensive commercial property and casualty insurance across all states and a member of the global Tokio Marine Group. This expansion significantly strengthens the capabilities and reach of the Accelerant Risk Exchange.

Accelerant operates a data-driven risk exchange that connects selected specialty insurance underwriters with risk capital partners. The Accelerant Risk Exchange reduces information asymmetries and operational barriers present in the traditional insurance value chain by leveraging proprietary technology to share actionable high-fidelity data with underwriters and risk capital partners.

Accelerant platform highlights (year-end 2024):

217 specialty insurance underwriters (Members)

$3.1B in premiums

500+ specialty products in 22 countries

96 risk capital partners

74% all organic Exchange Written Premium growth

Key AI-driven products that allow specialty underwriters to receive feedback on the relative quality of an underlying risk : Portfolio-level risk monitoring across $3 billion in premiums Large Language Model (LLM) claims assessment, reducing claims expenses and boosting recoveries



“We’re proud to welcome QBE and Tokio Marine America to the Accelerant Risk Exchange,” said Jeff Radke, CEO and co-founder of Accelerant. “Their addition strengthens our ability to align leading underwriting expertise with trusted capital — a core part of our vision to reimagine specialty insurance. Together, we hope to build a smarter, more connected ecosystem that enhances collaboration, improves risk management, and unlocks long-term value across the insurance value chain.”

Accelerant’s goal is to simplify the specialty insurance value chain, which has historically been complex, lengthy, and fraught with inefficiencies, leading to higher costs and subpar experiences. Accelerant’s Risk Exchange provides a streamlined, data-driven approach that connects underwriters and risk capital partners and fosters data transparency throughout the value chain.

ABOUT ACCELERANT

Accelerant is a services and data platform for the specialty insurance market. Accelerant harnesses advanced data analytics and AI to reduce information asymmetries and operational barriers present in the traditional insurance value chain and provide transparent and efficient solutions for underwriters and risk capital partners globally.