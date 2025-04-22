Dexcom Launches First Nationwide Search for College Athletes With Diabetes to Join Season Four of Dexcom U

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in glucose biosensing, announced today the return of Dexcom U – its one-of-a-kind Name, Image and Likeness program exclusively for college athletes with diabetes – for an expanded fourth season, including the first-ever nationwide open call for passionate and inspiring college athletes to join its roster.

Now through May 23, athletes, coaches, friends and family members can nominate candidates through an online submission. The nomination criteria used by the selection committee are focused on seeking college athletes with diabetes who are passionate about sharing their inspirational stories with others to serve as role models for the next generation of youth athletes.

“Dexcom U has ignited a powerful movement over the past three years, providing athletes with diabetes a unique platform to excel and inspire,” said Leverne Marsh, executive vice president of marketing at Dexcom. "The expanded fourth season builds on our commitment to empowering people with diabetes to discover what they’re made of, and we remain dedicated to amplifying the extraordinary journeys of those who know diabetes is not a barrier to pushing the boundaries of success.”

Those selected, along with the eight returning athletes from last year, will be invited to attend the Dexcom U Signing Day Camp this summer, hosted by Dexcom Warrior and Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. Dexcom U athletes will also receive access to Dexcom CGM, exclusive events and opportunities and a network of other collegiate and pro athletes – including mentors like Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris and Dexcom U alum and Vegas Thrill setter Carly Graham, who support each other both on and off the field.

“Being part of the Dexcom U team for the last three years connected me with an incredible community of athletes with diabetes who lift one another up, which fueled my drive to prove that diabetes doesn’t have to hold me back,” said Marlee Fray, Dexcom U alum and FFC Wacker München forward. “As I prepare for my first season as a professional athlete, I’m grateful for the opportunities this program has given me and excited to enter this next chapter of my career knowing I have my Dexcom U community to help cheer me on.”

Dexcom U was created to elevate college athletes with diabetes who are breaking boundaries in sports and achieving their goals, despite their diagnosis. All Dexcom U athletes rely on Dexcom continuous glucose monitoring technology, like Dexcom G7, to manage their diabetes with real-time glucose data delivered to their smartphone or smartwatch,* empowering them to better manage their diabetes while competing and breaking new barriers in sports and life.

To learn more about Dexcom U or to nominate a college athlete for the 2025 roster, visit dexcom.com/DexcomU.

About Dexcom

Dexcom empowers people to take control of health through innovative biosensing technology. Founded in 1999, Dexcom has pioneered and set the standard in glucose biosensing for more than 25 years. Its technology has transformed how people manage diabetes and track their glucose, helping them feel more in control and live more confidently.

Dexcom. Discover what you’re made of. For more information, visit www.dexcom.com.

*Smart device sold separately. For a list of compatible devices, visit www.Dexcom.com/compatibility.