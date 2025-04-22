Caliber Joins the U.S. Army PaYS Program, Expands Support for Active-Duty Service Members

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Caliber family of automotive repair and service brands, including Caliber Collision and Caliber Auto Glass, announced today that it has joined the Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program, a strategic partnership between the United States Army and a cross section of corporations, companies and public sector agencies. The program guarantees service members a job interview and possible employment after leaving the Army. Through its partnership with Caliber, soldiers now have a streamlined pathway to join the automotive repair industry.

Caliber and representatives of the U.S. Army held a signing ceremony on April 3, 2025, to celebrate and demonstrate the strength of this newly established partnership. The ceremony was held at NCO Academy of Fort Liberty. Members of the United States Army, including Dan Dederick, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, and Brigadier General Charles W. Morrison were present alongside Caliber’s senior management team.

“Caliber is proud to partner with the Army PaYS program and to expand on the support we provide to service members with employment opportunities in the automotive repair industry,” said David Dart, Chief People Officer of Caliber. “Programs like Army PaYS and Caliber’s innovative, no-cost training programs, Changing Lanes and the Technician Apprentice Program (TAP), are essential to provide working opportunities to those that have selflessly served our country. Service members are provided with a clear path forward as they transition to civilian life, which not only helps them but also provides Caliber with access to a steady flow of high-skilled, quality workers.”

“We are excited to welcome Caliber as a new PaYS partner. Active-duty service members who take part in the PaYS Program agree to fulfill their duty obligations with the opportunity to interview with five PaYS partners from companies like Caliber,” Antonio Johnson, PaYS Program Manager, said.

Caliber will also continue to support military service members through Changing Lanes, exclusively created to help service members transition to civilian life while they are still in the military. Designed specifically for active-duty service members, Changing Lanes offers opportunities to match existing skillsets to the right career at many of Caliber’s locations across 41 states.

In the last 18 months, Caliber has celebrated the Changing Lanes graduation of 116 former military members – with all going on to secure full-time jobs at Caliber. Since its inception in 2016, Caliber has invested a total of $5 million in the Changing Lanes program.

