GS E&C, Amogy, and HD Hyundai Infracore, Partner with South Korean City Pohang-si to Advance Ammonia-Based Distributed Clean Power Generation

POHANG-SI, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amogy, a provider of scalable and efficient ammonia-to-power solutions, today announced a collaboration with GS Engineering & Construction (GS E&C), HD Hyundai Infracore (HDI), and Pohang-si, the largest city in North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, to deploy an ammonia-powered distributed power generation system. This initiative marks a pivotal step in advancing ammonia as a carbon-free fuel of the future, while positioning Pohang-si as a regional hub for next-generation clean energy innovation.

The companies are partnering to co-develop and deploy a 1-megawatt (MW) pilot power generation system by 2026, with plans to scale up to 40 MW for commercial operations by 2028-2029. The system will feature a fully integrated solution combining Amogy’s proprietary ammonia cracking technology with HDI’s HX22 hydrogen engine, supported by GS E&C’s expertise in infrastructure investment, construction, and system operations.

This collaboration builds on the previously announced partnership between Amogy and HDI to integrate their respective technologies. Amogy’s ammonia cracking system utilizes advanced catalyst materials to efficiently convert ammonia into hydrogen. When paired with the HDI’s hydrogen engine, the result is a scalable ammonia-to-power solution well-suited to deliver reliable, carbon-free electricity to the grid.

Pohang-si will support the designation of a distributed energy specialty complex, supporting the development of related infrastructure, regulatory approvals, and facilitating the establishment of local R&D and production facilities to enable long-term impact.

"This partnership is not only about bringing clean distributed energy to Pohang, but also about establishing a replicable model for energy-resilient cities across Korea and beyond," said Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. "We’re proud to contribute our ammonia-to-power technology to a project that aligns perfectly with Pohang’s energy ambitions and economic growth strategy."

"In the face of an escalating climate risk, the integration of climate technology and sustainable practices is no longer a choice. Coping with climate change requires bold innovation, cross-sector collaboration, and a steadfast commitment to reduce environmental impact," says Jong-hwan Lee, Senior Vise President and Head of New Business Development at GS E&C. "GS E&C is truly delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Amogy and HDI in Pohang, Korea, where ammonia/hydrogen is the key to energy transition success from carbon-based energy. Our expectations are high not only for this partnership, but also for the promising collaborations that lie ahead."

This initiative directly supports South Korea’s clean energy policies, such as the Distributed Energy Act (DEA), by accelerating the deployment of hydrogen and ammonia-based power generation. As an industrial hub with strong infrastructure and clean energy ambitions, Pohang-si is well-positioned to serve as a model for regional energy transformation, advancing both national and local efforts to scale sustainable power solutions across the country.

Deputy Mayor of Pohang, Jang Sang-gil, stated, “By fostering Pohang’s clean ammonia-based carbon-free energy industry as a national future growth engine in South Korea, this partnership will drive innovation in the hydrogen industry centered around the Pohang Hydrogen-Specialized Complex, aiming to make South Korea the world’s leading hydrogen industry powerhouse.” He added, “We will strongly support the successful deployment of this collaboration, including the support in order to be designated as a Distributed Energy Specialty Complex, under the recent introduction of Distributed Energy Act in South Korea.”

This pilot project also marks a key milestone in Amogy’s commercialization journey by showcasing the real-world viability of its ammonia-to-power technology in grid-connected applications and laying the groundwork for broader adoption across the stationary power sector.

About Amogy

Amogy provides carbon-free energy solutions to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like maritime shipping, power generation, and heavy industry. Proven in real-world applications, its patented ammonia cracking technology offers a mature, scalable, and highly efficient method for splitting ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen. The resulting hydrogen is directed into an integrated fuel cell or hydrogen engine, generating high-performance power with zero carbon emissions.

Amogy is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with additional locations including Texas, South Korea, Norway, and Singapore. Amogy is backed by investors including Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures, Mitsubishi Corporation, Samsung Heavy Industries, BHP Ventures, and AP Ventures. For more information, follow Amogy on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and YouTube, or visit www.amogy.co.

About GS E&C

GS Engineering & Construction (GS E&C) is a leading South Korean engineering and construction company, established in 1969. GS E&C operates as part of the GS Group and is known for delivering high-quality projects in oil & gas, power plants, infrastructure and environmental sectors.

With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, GS E&C built a global reputation for executing highly engineered and qualified projects both domestically and internationally.

About Pohang-si

Pohang-si, located on South Korea’s eastern coast in North Gyeongsang Province, is a center of industry, innovation, and culture. With strong industrial infrastructure and access to key maritime routes, the city plays a pivotal role in regional and global trade.

Supported by a diverse industrial base, Pohang-si is committed to advancing research, technology, and next-generation infrastructure. With a strong emphasis on carbon neutrality and long-term competitiveness, the city continues to foster emerging industries and drive innovation.

Focused on building a prosperous and forward-looking community, Pohang-si remains dedicated to international collaboration and enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

For more information, please visit https://www.pohang.go.kr.

About HDI

Since producing the first diesel engine in Korea in 1958, HD HYUNDAI INFRACORE has supplied diesel and natural gas engines developed with its own technology to customers around the world. HD HYUNDAI INFRACORE is now growing into a global top tier engine manufacturer that prioritizes customer satisfaction and is taking the lead in creating a sustainable world as a total power solution provider through the development of electrification solutions and hydrogen engines.