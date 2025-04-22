Compliance Scorecard Joins Pax8 Marketplace to Empower MSPs with Seamless Governance, Risk and Compliance Management Solutions

DOVER, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compliance Scorecard™, a Compliance as a Service (CaaS) platform provider, has partnered with Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, to help managed service providers (MSPs) streamline policy management, stay current with regulations, and reduce the risks tied to ongoing compliance. This collaboration allows Pax8 partners to seamlessly access Compliance Scorecard’s robust SaaS platform via the Pax8 Marketplace, empowering them to stay ahead of evolving while mitigating compliance-related risks.

“At Pax8, we recognize the critical role governance, risk and compliance play in today’s evolving business landscape,” said Oguo Atuanya, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience, Pax8. “By equipping our partners with innovative solutions, we empower them to navigate complex regulatory requirements, mitigate risks and build resilient, secure operations. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering technology that enhances compliance, streamlines risk management and fosters long-term business success.”

The Pax8 next-generation marketplace empowers MSPs with deep customer insights and data-driven growth strategies. With Compliance Scorecard, MSPs now have a comprehensive solution for policy development, implementation, and compliance monitoring. Beyond ensuring compliance, this partnership enhances risk management, defensibility, and customer engagement, helping MSPs and their clients make informed decisions. By embedding compliance into their operations, MSPs can proactively address regulatory requirements, foster trust and transparency, and strengthen business resilience in an evolving digital landscape.

“Joining the Pax8 Marketplace is a major step toward making compliance and risk management more accessible for MSPs and their clients,” said Tim Golden, CEO of Compliance Scorecard. “By leveraging our platform, MSPs can efficiently manage regulatory requirements while focusing on their core operations -- enhancing efficiency and reducing costs.”

The Compliance Scorecard platform takes the challenge out of policy management. With a centralized repository for attesting, managing, and governing all documentation that matters to compliance – providing MSPs with the knowledge to become experts on governance. Non-compliance risks, including data breaches, fines, and reputational damage, pose significant challenges. Compliance Scorecard shifts the burden of risk management from organizations to a specialized provider, ensuring MSPs can navigate complex regulations with confidence.

Key Features of Compliance Scorecard:

Risk Register – A centralized hub for tracking risks, including potential impacts, owners, mitigation strategies, and status updates. Risks identified during assessments can be added with a single click, ensuring streamlined documentation and management.

– A centralized hub for tracking risks, including potential impacts, owners, mitigation strategies, and status updates. Risks identified during assessments can be added with a single click, ensuring streamlined documentation and management. Asset Management – Asset governance is a key step to every framework, knowing what you have where you have it, and ensuring that both MSPs and customers review the list on a regular cadence. Compliance Scorecard enables comprehensive tracking of client assets across multiple sites, ensuring hardware and software compliance. API integrations with Liongard and M365 hardware allow for automated asset imports, providing real-time visibility into software, hardware, user accounts, and facility assets.

– Asset governance is a key step to every framework, knowing what you have where you have it, and ensuring that both MSPs and customers review the list on a regular cadence. Compliance Scorecard enables comprehensive tracking of client assets across multiple sites, ensuring hardware and software compliance. API integrations with Liongard and M365 hardware allow for automated asset imports, providing real-time visibility into software, hardware, user accounts, and facility assets. Compliance Control Assessment (CCA) Reports – MSPs can generate detailed compliance reports tailored to frameworks HIPAA, FTC, NIST, ISO, SOC 2, and CMMC, simplifying audits and providing clients with clear compliance insights.

– MSPs can generate detailed compliance reports tailored to frameworks HIPAA, FTC, NIST, ISO, SOC 2, and CMMC, simplifying audits and providing clients with clear compliance insights. Policy Management & Workflow Automation (4A Framework) – Streamlines governance with structured workflows that includes Alignment, Authorization, Adoption and Assessment -- ensuring MSPs maintain compliance efficiently.

New Programs to Accelerate MSP Compliance Success

Compliance Scorecard recently launched two new programs designed to enhance MSPs’ compliance capabilities. The Kickstart Program helps MSPs hit the ground running with a clear, structured approach to onboarding clients. From policy development to assessments and go-to-market strategy, the program offers a tailored action plan and hands-on guidance to help MSPs quickly and effectively leverage the platform for client success.

Additionally, Professional Services offers tailored compliance solutions, including rapid certification pathways, robust documentation, and streamlined evidence collection for frameworks like SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO 27001, and CMMC. Ongoing support includes maintenance, assessments, training, and peer groups to ensure long-term compliance success.

Availability:

The Compliance Scorecard solution is now accessible through the Pax8 Marketplace. Access it at www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 38,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem. Follow Pax8 on Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

About Compliance Scorecard™

Compliance Scorecard is a leader in governance, risk, and compliance solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Built with a security-by-design philosophy, the platform simplifies compliance management, empowering MSPs to grow their business while protecting clients. With features such as policy management, risk registers, asset management, and SharePoint integration, Compliance Scorecard helps MSPs manage multiple clients and scale their compliance services with ease. Follow Compliance Scorecard on YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.