Arkose Labs expands strategic relationship with Microsoft, including expanding its services to Microsoft Azure.

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arkose Labs, one of the leading global account security companies, today announced the expansion of its strategic relationship with Microsoft, deepening a commitment to provide proven account security solutions on a single, unified platform. This move reflects Arkose Labs' focus on delivering a full range of security measures, including advanced bot management, device ID, phishing protection and email intelligence, to detect and mitigate risks posed by sophisticated adversaries.

Arkose Labs has an established relationship with Microsoft. Multiple Microsoft business units use the company at critical consumer account flows to protect end users. Arkose Labs is also available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and is expanding its services to Azure, which is the next step in the collaborative relationship.

The companies actively fight side-by-side against cybercrime. Microsoft Digital Crimes Unit (DCU) and the Arkose Cyber Threat Intelligence Research unit (ACTIR) teamed to disrupt malicious threat group Storm-1152 and then shared threat intelligence about the disruption at industry events and to the broader cybersecurity community. Microsoft’s M12 Ventures’ investment further underscores the relationship’s strength to make robust security solutions available widely.

"We are pleased to extend this collaboration, which is crucial in protecting Microsoft and its customers from evolving online threats,” said Kevin Gosschalk, founder and CEO, Arkose Labs. “Our focus remains on preventing account takeovers, fraudulent account creation and sophisticated SMS-based attacks that result in substantial financial losses. By mitigating these risks, we not only protect consumers but also uphold the integrity of digital interactions. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to creating a more secure internet ecosystem."

Eric Sachs, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Identity Platform, Microsoft, said, “Arkose Labs is recognized as a leading fraud protection solution by enterprises. We're pleased to collaborate with Arkose Labs to enable native, easy-click integration with Entra External ID, eliminating the need for custom solutions to combat fraud starting with account sign-up.”

The expanded relationship will enable Arkose Labs to develop innovative security solutions, provide holistic fraud protection and align go-to-market efforts with Microsoft to serve the most attacked enterprises globally. Arkose Labs also will work with additional Microsoft product teams to provide enhanced account security.

Arkose Labs is the leading global account security company, offering device intelligence, phishing protection, email intelligence and bot management from a single platform. The world's largest enterprises, including two of the top three banks, Microsoft, Expedia and Roblox, rely on the company to prevent account takeovers, fake account creation and SMS toll fraud. Arkose Labs leverages insights from its extensive cross-industry intelligence network to detect legitimate and malicious activity and deliver superior protection. No other vendor matches Arkose Labs in white-glove support for internal security teams, taking down threat actor groups, or sabotaging the profitability of financially motivated attackers. Based in San Mateo, CA, Arkose Labs operates worldwide with offices in APAC, Central America, EMEA and South America.