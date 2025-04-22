NETGEAR Revalidates Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism Certification

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NETGEAR® Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), a global leader in intelligent networking solutions designed to power extraordinary experiences, is pleased to announce the successful revalidation of its Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (CTPAT) certification by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection (DHS-CBP). This voluntary certification, which is granted to less than 5% of importers, is renewed every four years. Earning it again is a testament to NETGEAR’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding its supply chain and meeting the highest security standards.

The revalidation process involves an exhaustive inspection of the company’s entire supply chain network, requiring NETGEAR to demonstrate compliance with rigorous security protocols. NETGEAR’s recertification shows the company has successfully addressed a wide range of security concerns and implemented security measures that align with global best practices. This achievement underscores the company's dedication to collaborating with DHS-CBP to reduce vulnerabilities and improve security within its operations.

“Achieving CTPAT revalidation recognizes the strong security foundation NETGEAR has built across its supply chain,” said Ray Ernenwein, Senior Vice President of Operations at NETGEAR. “We are proud to work closely with DHS-CBP to ensure that our import flows involve limited risk and continue to meet the highest standards, particularly as border control policies remain dynamic. This revalidation not only ensures a smooth flow of goods but also affirms NETGEAR’s position as a trusted brand, committed to secure processes.”

The CTPAT program recognizes companies that have successfully implemented robust security practices. CTPAT members are considered to be of low risk and are therefore less likely to be examined/delayed at a U.S. port of entry, allowing for more efficient operations and timely delivery of products to customers.

With the CTPAT revalidation, NETGEAR continues to uphold its reputation as a low-risk, trusted importer, strengthening its global supply chain and maintaining a high level of service for its customers.

For more information on NETGEAR and its commitment to security and innovation, visit: https://www.netgear.com/security/.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in the USA, NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) is a global leader in innovative networking technologies for businesses, homes, and service providers. NETGEAR delivers a wide range of award-winning, intelligent solutions designed to unleash the full potential of connectivity and power extraordinary experiences. For businesses, NETGEAR offers reliable, easy-to-use, high-performance networking solutions, including switches, routers, access points, software, and AV over IP technologies, tailored to meet the diverse needs of organizations of all sizes. NETGEAR’s Connected Home products deliver advanced connectivity, powerful performance, and enhanced security features right out of the box, designed to keep families safe online, whether at home or on the go. More information is available from the NETGEAR Press Room or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Facebook, Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com.

©2025 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR and the NETGEAR logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Source: NETGEAR-G