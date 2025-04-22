Iteris Chosen by the Orange County Transportation Authority for Harbor Boulevard Transit Initiative

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc., the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management and part of Almaviva Group, today announced it has been awarded a new contract by the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) for a new smart mobility initiative that will improve public roadway transit in the county.

Iteris will provide its unique microsimulation planning expertise to analyze public transit movement and identify strategies to improve service across the areas studied. This project specifically will focus on transit routes along Harbor Boulevard. The study area spans five cities and 53 signalized intersections. The two combined routes (Route 43 and OC Bus Rapid Route 543) along this corridor average over 10,000 boardings daily, encompassing nearly 8% of all county bus ridership.

With microsimulation, the team will use complex traffic software to simulate real-life operations and analyze the impacts of changing travel demand, traffic generated and affected by construction projects, local traffic patterns, updates to signal timings and parameters, and different interactions between modes of travel. With this information, Iteris can then identify a range of strategies to enhance and improve public transit service along the affected routes.

This project coincides with Iteris’ support for the Traffic Signal Priority Pilot Study on Harbor Boulevard and will leverage data collected for the countywide baseline project, which combined represent nearly $10 million in recent contracts awarded by OCTA to Iteris. Like the Traffic Signal Priority Pilot Study, the Harbor Boulevard Transit Initiative will use Iteris’ ClearGuide® SaaS solution and extensive data analytics to help understand travel patterns and identify existing traffic conditions in the area.

ClearGuide is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services—a distinctive combination within the smart mobility industry that works together to enhance safety and efficiency across all roadway users.

“We’re thrilled to further our work with the Orange County Transportation Authority with this new planning project,” said Steven Bradley, senior vice president of mobility professional solutions at Iteris. “With our extensive microsimulation experience and coinciding knowledge of OCTA’s transportation network from our other work with them, we’re uniquely positioned to help the county improve transit efficiency with this initiative.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions and part of the Almaviva Group of businesses serving the transportation and logistics industry. Iteris’ cloud-enabled solutions help public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to make mobility safe, efficient, and sustainable. As a pioneer in intelligent transportation systems technology, Iteris’ advanced detection sensors, mobility and traffic data, software-as-a-service offerings, and consulting services represent a comprehensive range of mobility infrastructure management solutions that serve customers in North America and around the world.

For more information, visit Iteris’ website at www.iteris.com.

About Almaviva Group

Almaviva, an Italian digital innovation group, supports the country’s growth processes by embracing the challenges that companies must face in order to remain competitive in the digital age, innovating its own business models, organization, corporate culture, and ICT. With solid made-in-Italy expertise, Almaviva has built a global network consisting of 30 companies and 79 offices in Italy and abroad, with a significant presence in LATAM (Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic), as well as in the United States, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Tunisia. For more information visit www.almaviva.it [almaviva.it]