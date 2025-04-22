WaHa, Khalifa University Partner to Advance Atmospheric Water Generation Technology

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WaHa, a leading climate technology company, and Khalifa University of Science and Technology, announced an enhanced partnership to raise energy efficiency and capability of WaHa Vaporator® atmospheric water generation (AWG) technology for water security in the UAE and Middle East.

The collaboration will optimize advanced material selection and energy efficiency for the WaHa Vaporator®, a patented technology with unparalleled energy efficiency for AWG and HVAC systems, creating distributed, reliable, and cost-effective potable water sources, independent from existing water supplies.

The partnership builds on an existing relationship between WaHa and Khalifa University. The University has been testing two versions of the WaHa Vaporator in Abu Dhabi since April 2024, and the latest version has demonstrated exceptional performance with 100% uptime and 99.9% reliability, with improved energy efficiency and surpassing daily water production targets.

Professor Samuel Sheng Mao, a leading expert in energy and water technologies, Center Director, ASPIRE Virtual Research Institute for Sustainable Energy, and Professor of Practice, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Khalifa University, said:

"This collaboration is a significant step in addressing water scarcity challenges in our region. By combining our expertise in materials research with WaHa's innovative AWG technology, we aim to deliver transformative and sustainable water solutions for the UAE and beyond. The impressive results from our ongoing tests underscore the potential of this technology to make a real difference in water-stressed areas."

Chris Kay, President of WaHa, added:

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership. Our WaHa Vaporator® technology has the potential to revolutionize water production in arid regions, and this collaboration will accelerate our ability to bring reliable, energy-efficient water sources to governments, businesses, and communities across Middle East. The outstanding performance of our latest Vaporator version in Abu Dhabi's challenging climate validates our approach and fuels our excitement for this partnership."

About WaHa:

WaHa is a pioneering climate technology company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for water scarcity. Its patented WaHa Vaporator® technology offers unmatched energy efficiency for atmospheric water generation and HVAC systems.

About Khalifa University:

Khalifa University is a world-class, research-intensive institution in Abu Dhabi, UAE, that combines science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines. The university is committed to the advancement of learning through teaching and research and to the discovery and application of knowledge.

Source: AETOSWire