Nortech Celebrates Earth Day with Support for Urban Tree Planting

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In honor of Earth Day, Nortech Systems (“Nortech” or the “Company) is proud to announce its continued annual support for Neighborhood Forests, a partnership that has flourished over the past three years. As a sequoia-level sponsor, Nortech has donated over 10,000 trees to the program, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and community enrichment.

By supporting Neighborhood Forests, Nortech is helping to create lasting connections between people and nature, fostering a sense of responsibility and stewardship for the planet. Share

"Nortech's support of Neighborhood Forests is a testament to our dedication to innovative, green technologies," said Jay D. Miller, President and CEO of Nortech. "We are proud to contribute to a program that not only enhances our environment but also strengthens our communities. By supporting Neighborhood Forests, Nortech is helping to create lasting connections between people and nature, fostering a sense of responsibility and stewardship for the planet."

Nortech's mission, vision and values, including innovation, are at the heart of this initiative. Nortech's commitment to innovation and the development of technology platforms that are lighter, faster, and more sustainable helps to reduce its customers' overall carbon footprint. By integrating digital transformation strategies with sustainable engineering initiatives, Nortech is reimaging connections from traditional copper cables to fiber optic technology that is higher-performance, lower cost, and significantly less carbon-intensive.

Neighborhood Forests is dedicated to planting trees in urban areas, fostering greener, healthier communities. Since its inception, Neighborhood Forests has planted thousands of trees across various cities, significantly enhancing urban green spaces and contributing to improved air quality, reduced urban heat islands, and increased biodiversity. The program's impact includes the planting of over 25 million urban trees annually in the U.S., which adds an additional 353 million tons of carbon storage.

For more information about Neighborhood Forests and how you can get involved, please visit https://www.neighborhoodforest.org/

