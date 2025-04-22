Finance of America Launches New Ad Campaign Highlighting How Homeowners 55 and Up Unlock Home Equity in Their Next Chapter

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Finance of America Reverse LLC (“Finance of America” or the “Company”), a leading provider of home equity-based financing solutions for a modern retirement and a part of Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA), today announced the launch of its new brand platform “A Better Way with FOA”, alongside the launch of a national advertising campaign featuring TV spots and digital ads rolling out to audiences across the country. This campaign launch is a groundbreaking moment for the Finance of America brand and marks a pivotal step in the Company’s transformation as it evolves its marketing approach to reach new customers.

The category defining ad campaign is part of an innovative shift in marketing strategy at Finance of America and is designed to enhance brand visibility and connect with a new generation of customers through modernized messaging. The goal of the campaign and its new creative work is to position Finance of America as an innovative leader in the home equity and reverse mortgage space – placing reverse mortgages squarely in the consumer’s consideration set alongside comparable tools like home equity loans and lines of credit.

“Our new campaign marks a significant change in how we engage with our audience,” said Kristen Sieffert, President of Finance of America. “We are highlighting how borrowers can benefit from home equity, making these solutions more relatable and accessible. With over 50% of the average senior homeowner’s wealth being tied up in home equity, leveraging this asset both empowers people to achieve their retirement goals and enables resilience against life’s unexpected turns – from market volatility, rising costs of living, or unexpected medical events. At a time when conversations about aging, financial flexibility, and quality of life are evolving, Finance of America is educating the market on how home equity can be used as a timely, valuable tool for a wide range of options. A 'Better Way' signifies the power of having a broader plan, one that is built for the modern retirement landscape that American homeowners are facing today.”

“Our customers are increasingly comfortable with the idea of leveraging home equity to pursue important life and financial goals,” said Chris Moschner, Chief Marketing Officer of Finance of America. “This new campaign positions reverse mortgages among a broader consideration set of home equity offerings, while specifically highlighting why they can be a better solution for homeowners over 55. The campaign also establishes Finance of America as a trusted brand and partner. Because for us, ‘A better way with FOA’ not only reflects what we offer, but also how we do business, given our longstanding commitment to education and customer service.”

The company’s new ads are designed to create awareness of the many different ways that its range of products can be used. For example, one of the new ads features the moving story of a hardworking family that is part of the “Sandwich Generation” – supporting their aging parents while also aspiring to achieve their personal retirement dreams. In the ad, the family renovates their home to make it both grandparent-friendly and jam band-friendly for the rock and roll duo to have a private sound studio so their musical fun wouldn’t disturb their parents. In this story, a reverse mortgage allowed them to unlock their home’s equity to achieve their financial goals without an added monthly mortgage payment, allowing them to spend more time focusing on bonding together, worry-free. These powerful experiences illustrate the campaign catchline that when it comes to planning a modern retirement – there’s a better way with FOA.

“A Better Way with FOA” marks a shift toward meeting the customers of today and tomorrow, while highlighting examples of how the product can be used and the benefits they can offer in a compelling and captivating way. Integrated creative agency David&Goliath served as Creative Agency of Record for the new campaign.

To maximize reach and engagement, the new advertising campaign integrates a mix of traditional and online channels. These include refreshed television ads, social media content, and digital and out-of-home placements – ensuring a cohesive brand presence across multiple touchpoints. Pilot advertisements were first launched with select media partners, with new ads being rolled out nationally.

About Finance of America

Finance of America Reverse LLC dba Finance of America (NMLS 2285) is a modern retirement solutions platform that provides customers with access to an innovative range of retirement offerings centered on the home and is the consumer brand and reverse mortgage operating subsidiary of its parent company, Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA). In addition to the reverse mortgage business, Finance of America Companies Inc. offers capital markets and portfolio management capabilities primarily to optimize the distribution of its originated loans to investors. Finance of America is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For more information, please visit www.financeofamerica.com.