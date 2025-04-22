CapIntel and Richardson Wealth Collaborate to Enhance Advisor Support

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CapIntel Inc., a leading provider of financial technology solutions, and Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth), a wholly owned subsidiary of RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) and one of Canada’s premier independent wealth management firms, announce a strategic partnership giving Richardson Wealth’s Advisory teams access to tools that will elevate their brand and their client, and prospective client, experiences.

CapIntel’s platform produces dynamic and customized client-facing proposals, allowing Advisors to communicate their value and investment philosophy with an elegant presentation. This tool provides a turn-key solution to an often time-consuming and challenging, yet critically important task, for Advisory teams.

“When we remove productivity barriers for Advisors, they get time back to focus on what matters the most – fostering strong client relationships, which allows them to grow their practices,” said James Rockwood, Founder and CEO, CapIntel.

Sarah Widmeyer, SVP, Head of Wealth Strategies, Richardson Wealth, adds, “This strategic partnership serves as a proof-point for commitment to strengthen advisor support. At Richardson Wealth, we have two immediate priorities – making running a practice as easy as possible and helping advisors to grow even stronger businesses. CapIntel’s platform aligns with these objectives.”

As a wealthtech provider, CapIntel will be integrated with Richardson Wealth’s Advisor desktop platform to help create a long-term innovative practice management solution.

About CapIntel

CapIntel is a B2B fintech company, serving financial institutions across North America. Its intuitive, web-based applications are improving the overall experience for wealth professionals and investors alike. The company's mission is to elevate the wealth management industry for better client experience and a significant part of this means growing wealth through investments while creating meaningful conversations between advisors and their clients. Its platform helps financial professionals deliver transparent, data-driven, and personalized information to their clients so they can get a better understanding of their investments and feel at ease knowing their future is secured. With over 20,000 advisors and wholesalers across North America on their platform, CapIntel is transforming the advisor-client experience.

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $39.2 billion in assets under administration (as of March 31, 2025) and 22 offices across the country. The firm’s Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. For the seventh year in a row, Richardson Wealth has been certified as a “great place to work” by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture.

To learn more about the Company, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com