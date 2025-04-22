LegalZoom Joins Forces with Divorce.com to Simplify the Divorce Process and Provide Comprehensive Legal Support

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), a leading online platform for legal services, today announced a strategic partnership with Divorce.com to offer customers a seamless, technology-driven approach to navigating divorce proceedings. The collaboration aims to provide couples with accessible, affordable, and comprehensive legal solutions during one of life’s most challenging transitions.

By leveraging Divorce.com’s technological expertise and operational support alongside LegalZoom’s comprehensive legal and estate planning offerings, LegalZoom customers will be able to pursue lightly contested and uncontested divorces—significantly reducing the financial and emotional burden often associated with traditional lawyer-led proceedings.

“At LegalZoom, we’re committed to providing our customers with trusted, end-to-end legal solutions,” said Kathy Tsitovich, Chief Corporate Development & Partnerships Officer at LegalZoom. “We are excited to join forces with Divorce.com to empower couples and individuals with innovative, tech-enabled solutions that simplify the divorce process and make legal help more accessible and less daunting.”

This partnership represents an advancement in delivering modern legal support that prioritizes customer experience and efficiency. Through their combined expertise, LegalZoom and Divorce.com are transforming how people navigate life’s most critical moments, ensuring they receive seamless, trusted support during divorce and beyond—reducing stress, saving time, and simplifying complex legal processes.

“At Divorce.com, we strive to limit the emotional and financial trauma that comes with navigating through the divorce process and believe every couple deserves access to straightforward and time efficient tools to move them forward,” said Liz Pharo, Founder and Co-CEO of Divorce.com. “Through this partnership, LegalZoom’s trusted experience navigating the legal system alongside Divorce.com’s seamless online process will ensure that even more couples can take control of their divorce with confidence and clarity.”

The new partnership will operate in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, allowing LegalZoom to offer its customers a trusted divorce platform. Most importantly, customers will benefit from a simplified, end-to-end experience—from filing divorce paperwork to managing post-divorce legal matters—all within a single, trusted ecosystem.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal services, transforming how individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system. By combining intuitive technology with access to experienced attorneys—whether through our vast independent attorney network or the LegalZoom-owned law firm—we offer the tools and guidance people need to confidently manage everything from business formations and compliance to estate planning and ongoing legal support.

With over two decades of experience and millions of customers served, LegalZoom helps individuals and small businesses navigate legal needs with confidence. For more information, visit www.legalzoom.com.

About Divorce.com

Divorce.com is the leading online platform streamlining the divorce process by utilizing straightforward, affordable, and efficient solutions to ensure a divorce isn’t more difficult than it has to be. Transforming how couples navigate uncontested and lightly contested divorces, the Divorce.com brand mission is to reduce unnecessary trauma and financial or emotional strain on families. The platform provides state- and county-specific services, mediation tools and expert-backed resources to guide couples through complex legal requirements with confidence. Led by co-CEOs Elizabeth Pharo and Elizabeth Stewart and backed by renowned family law attorney Laura Wasser, Divorce.com has helped over one million couples move forward to their next chapter.

Learn more at www.divorce.com.