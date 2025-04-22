2025 NFL MVP Josh Allen Joins The Cashmere Fund as Partner and Investor

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2025 NFL MVP Josh Allen is bringing his competitive drive beyond the field and into the world of venture capital as the newest investor in The Cashmere Fund, (NASD: CSHMX) and partnering with the Fund's subadviser, Cashmere LLC (Cashmere), a next-generation venture fund making startup investing more accessible.

Traditionally, investing in high-growth private companies has been limited to institutional investors and the ultra-wealthy. The Cashmere Fund is changing that by opening up private market opportunities and ensuring that investors—whether seasoned or new to venture capital—have the education and resources to invest responsibly. Through webinars, expert content, and educational tools, the fund is committed to helping investors navigate the complexities of startup investing with confidence.

The fund’s leadership team brings together influential partners from the worlds of sports, entertainment, marketing, and tech—each contributing their unique expertise to help identify and support the next generation of high-growth startups.

“At Cashmere, we’re rethinking what venture capital looks like and who gets to participate,” said Elia Infascelli, CEO of Cashmere, the Fund’s subadviser. “Josh is a leader in every sense of the word, and his vision, drive, and competitive mindset make him the perfect partner as we continue to expand.”

Allen, who is at the peak of his career after being named 2025 NFL MVP, has always been drawn to the world of business—how companies start, scale, and ultimately succeed. Now, Allen is looking to take his instincts, discipline, and leadership from the football field into the business world. Outside of Cashmere, Allen is already an active venture investor, backing startups across industries, including TGL, the golf league founded by Tiger Woods and LA Mad Drops, a professional pickleball team.

“In sports and in business, success comes down to preparation, execution, and surrounding yourself with the right people,” said Allen. “Cashmere is building something special—creating access to high-growth startups that more people can invest in, while also helping them understand how to do it the right way, with education and context. I’m excited to be part of that.”

As The Cashmere Fund continues to scale, it has partnered with Apex Fintech Solutions to expand access to private market investing. The fund is also preparing to launch on retail brokerage platforms, making it easier than ever for individuals to invest in startups.

For more information, visit www.thecashmerefund.com.

About The Cashmere Fund

The Cashmere Fund (Ticker: CSHMX), an evergreen interval fund, seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of private, early-stage venture capital investments. The Fund’s portfolio managers seek to leverage their networks of influence in the sports and entertainment industries to further compound and accelerate growth in the Fund’s portfolio companies. Learn more about The Cashmere Fund at www.thecashmerefund.com.

The Fund has a paid partnership with Josh Allen. Investors should consider the Cashmere Fund’s investment objectives, risk, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The Fund’s prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund, and is available by visiting www.thecashmerefund.com. Investors should carefully review the prospectus before investing.