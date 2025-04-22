1Password delivers the next generation of access security with new Extended Access Management platform capabilities.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1Password, a leader in Extended Access Management (XAM), today announced powerful new capabilities to its Extended Access Management platform designed to help organizations secure every sign-in, to every app, from every device, including the unmanaged ones. The new capabilities enhance visibility, control, and automation with extended device compliance, agentic AI security, a unified admin console, and a centralized app launcher for end users.

"The way people work has fundamentally changed, and security needs to catch up quickly,” said David Faugno, Co-CEO at 1Password. “The explosion of SaaS has increased access management and governance complexity, and now, agentic AI is compounding that challenge. Organizations need a new approach, one that not only secures managed devices and applications but also the unmanaged tools that employees and AI agents actually use to get work done. That’s exactly what 1Password Extended Access Management is built for. We’re not just solving today’s problems; we’re shaping the future of identity and access management security - one that empowers productivity without compromising protection."

Enterprises Turn to Extended Access Management to Close the Access-Trust Gap

Enterprises face a widening Access-Trust Gap: the security risks posed by unmanaged devices, apps, and AI agents accessing company data and resources without proper governance controls. Legacy IAM, SSO, and MDM tools weren’t built for the modern workforce — they were designed solely for managed identities, corporate devices, and controlled access. But work today happens everywhere, across an array of applications, on every kind of device, often beyond the reach of legacy tools. 1Password Extended Access Management closes the gap by providing employees with seamless access to the tools they need to be productive while ensuring the highest level of authentication, compliance, and device security. Key new capabilities include:

1Password Access Governance: gain full visibility and control over SaaS apps, enabling IT teams to discover shadow IT, automate access reviews, and eliminate wasted spend while enforcing security and compliance. Available in Fall 2025.

gain full visibility and control over SaaS apps, enabling IT teams to discover shadow IT, automate access reviews, and eliminate wasted spend while enforcing security and compliance. Available in Fall 2025. Extended Device Compliance: gain visibility into applications employees are using for work and enforce device health checks before granting access to web and AI apps, whether devices are managed or personal. Available in June 2025.

gain visibility into applications employees are using for work and enforce device health checks before granting access to web and AI apps, whether devices are managed or personal. Available in June 2025. App Launcher: secure, one-click access to both managed and unmanaged business apps — streamlining sign-ins, access requests, and remediation for end-users from a single, browser-based hub. Beta available in June 2025.

secure, one-click access to both managed and unmanaged business apps — streamlining sign-ins, access requests, and remediation for end-users from a single, browser-based hub. Beta available in June 2025. XAM Console: a unified admin hub that lets IT and security teams manage the user lifecycle, surface insights, enforce policies, and stay ahead of risk with visibility into users, apps, and devices. Available in Fall 2025.

a unified admin hub that lets IT and security teams manage the user lifecycle, surface insights, enforce policies, and stay ahead of risk with visibility into users, apps, and devices. Available in Fall 2025. 1Password SDK for Agentic AI: Programmatic management of vault items allows developers to build AI workflows that securely read, write, share, and rotate secrets at runtime. Available today.

“As a team constantly pushing the limits of innovation and performance, we understand the importance of securing every detail — both on and off the track,” said Matt Cadieux, CIO at Oracle Red Bull Racing. “With 1Password as our exclusive Cybersecurity Partner, we’re not only safeguarding our competitive edge, we’re also leading by example on how elite teams can protect their people and most sensitive information without compromising productivity. Their Extended Access Management platform is a natural fit for our relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Security for the Way Work Really Happens

1Password Extended Access Management is designed for the realities of modern work, where employees and AI agents operate across platforms, outside the SSO perimeter, and often on unmanaged or personal devices. With 1Password, organizations can discover and secure all SaaS apps in use, govern access across the entire app lifecycle, and enforce device trust without relying solely on MDM. The platform delivers the visibility, control, and automation IT and security teams need without compromising the productivity that today’s workforce demands. In addition, organizations can use 1Password Extended Access Management to:

Go Passwordless , Faster: 1Password helps organizations map where passwords are still used, improve credential strength and add MFA to sign-ins, or replace passwords altogether with passkeys, accelerating the transition to passwordless with visibility, insights, and policy enforcement.

1Password helps organizations map where passwords are still used, improve credential strength and add MFA to sign-ins, or replace passwords altogether with passkeys, accelerating the transition to passwordless with visibility, insights, and policy enforcement. Secure AI Agent Access at Scale: Grant AI agents secure access to sensitive credentials and private context, eliminating hardcoded secrets and persistent access. Gain visibility into AI agent authentication and access events, helping organizations enforce secure access, reduce risk, and prevent data exposure.

Grant AI agents secure access to sensitive credentials and private context, eliminating hardcoded secrets and persistent access. Gain visibility into AI agent authentication and access events, helping organizations enforce secure access, reduce risk, and prevent data exposure. Simplify Compliance: Streamline compliance with real-time visibility into authentication risks, device health, and app access, helping you meet audit requirements, align to cyber insurance standards, and enforce policy with confidence.

“1Password Extended Access Management has transformed the way we manage security at Virtru,” said Jake Munive, IT Manager at Virtru. “By allowing employees to self-remediate device issues with clear, simple instructions, we’ve reduced IT workload and minimized downtime. This proactive approach not only strengthens our security posture but also ensures that every access request is from a trusted device, maintaining our productivity and compliance standards."

“Traditional security tools are great at locking down IT-managed resources, but they are not designed for the way people actually work today,” said Johan Dowdy, Global Head of IT & IT Security at Asana. “Our teams need the freedom to use the tools that make them productive without introducing security risks. 1Password gives us the visibility and control we need without getting in the way, making security a seamless part of the workflow rather than a disruption.”

About 1Password

Trusted by over 165,000 businesses and millions of consumers, 1Password pioneered Extended Access Management, a new cybersecurity category built for the way people and AI agents work today. Our mission is to unleash productivity without compromising security. The 1Password Extended Access Management platform secures every sign-in to every app from every device, including the managed and unmanaged ones that legacy IAM, IGA, and MDM tools can’t reach. Leading companies such as Asana, Associated Press, Aldo Group, Canva, IBM, MongoDB, MediaComm Communications, Octopus Energy, Slack, Salesforce, Stripe, Under Armour, and Wish rely on 1Password to close the Access-Trust Gap: the security risks posed by unfederated identities, unmanaged apps, devices, and AI agents accessing sensitive company data without proper governance controls. Learn more at 1Password.com.