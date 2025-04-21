Best-in-Class Historic San Francisco Office Building Leases Prime Space to Teambridge, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ownership group of Millennium Play, LLC and 612 Howard Street, a six-story, commercial office building located in the historic South-of-Market district of San Francisco, are excited to announce the leasing of approximately 18,000 sq ft of its showcase ground floor space to Teambridge, a fast growing maker of artificial intelligence workforce management software. The deal was managed by top commercial real estate firm Newmark, also of San Francisco. Terms were not disclosed.

Tito Goldstein, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Teambridge, said, “We looked at many spaces and ultimately decided on 612 Howard for its unique layout, high ceilings and convenient access to public transportation. The solid wood beams break up the space into functional sections that feel huge even in the middle of the city. With this space, we have so much opportunity to style, add branded components and other artistic elements on the walls. We are excited to grow our headquarters here and use it to host recruiting events, client trainings, and company on sites,” Goldstein added.

Constructed in 1907, the six-story building at 612 Howard is in an historic district in San Francisco and features individual floor plates of approximately 9,000 sq feet each with its original massive redwood beams and all hardwood floors. The building, which recently completed a full renovation, is situated 2 blocks from Moscone Center and 3 blocks from the Salesforce Tower. Floors can be leased for flexible multi-year terms.

The building at 612 Howard offers extensive nearby access to Bart, Muni, CalTrain, and Highways 101 and 280 for employees commuting from East Bay, South Bay and all over the city. The neighborhood is seeing a resurgence with plenty of great lunch and after work spots including Soma Eats, Café Shoji, Papa Noodle, Pop Up Omakase, Lao Table, Henry Hunan, Sweetgreen, Yerba Buena Bar, Natoma Cabana, Pie Punks and more.

About Teambridge

Teambridge, headquartered in San Francisco, CA, is composable workforce infrastructure software. Unlike traditional workforce management software, it’s easily and endlessly customizable, so businesses can bring to life what makes them unique—and win. Teambridge can automate and manage onboarding, scheduling, communication, time & attendance, reporting, pay, integrations, and more. Visit www.teambridge.com.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:NMRK), together with its subsidiaries (“Newmark”), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform’s global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Visit www.nmrk.com or follow@newmark.