Fiserv and Kansas Team Up to Launch Strategic Fintech Hub

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, together with the Kansas Office of the Governor today announced their plan to open a new strategic fintech hub in Overland Park, the largest suburb in the Kansas City metropolitan area. This location will bring approximately 2,000 jobs to the state as part of the company's strategy to bring people together to inspire innovation and deliver exceptional products and services for clients.

Located on the Aspiria campus at 6500 and 6550 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park, Kansas, the new site includes 427,000 square feet of space across two buildings. The site was selected for its central location in the country, proximity to Fiserv's Midwest client base, affordable living, and the opportunity to attract exceptional tech talent. The campus will feature world-class amenities that continue to advance Fiserv’s strategy to create large fintech hubs and provide significant career opportunities for its associates.

"We are thrilled to expand our U.S. footprint, bringing our people together to drive innovation on behalf of our clients," said Frank Bisignano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. "The greater Kansas City Metro area offers a dynamic environment with a growing population of tech talent, making it the ideal location for Fiserv's next strategic fintech hub. Working with local and state leaders, we are committed to driving growth and prosperity for both Fiserv and Kansas while contributing to the vibrancy of the Overland Park community."

The new office joins Fiserv's network of major strategic hubs. This proven hub strategy has driven exceptional collaboration and innovation across the company, enabling Fiserv to serve clients better and more efficiently while quickly adapting to evolving market needs.

"When I took office in 2019, my administration promised to modernize and diversify the Kansas economy in order to build long-term resilience," Governor Laura Kelly said. "Fiserv's new strategic hub in Overland Park is a significant step forward as we continue to elevate Kansas to new heights. Fiserv will create high-value career options including opportunities for military personnel transitioning to civilian life and graduates of our higher education system."

Fiserv expects to open the Kansas office later this year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World's Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FI-G