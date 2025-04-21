Fort Sill Army Family Housing Set to Receive HVAC Upgrades

LAWTON, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--More than 1,700 military family homes at the U.S. Army’s Fort Sill will receive modernized heating and cooling technology over the next three years as part of a Corvias improvement project at the installation.

Corvias, a trusted infrastructure and resiliency partner to the U.S. military and higher education institutions, in collaboration with CRC Innovations, an integrated energy and infrastructure solutions pioneer, today began installing high-efficiency ground source heat pump (GSHP) technology manufactured in Oklahoma to the homes, replacing traditional HVAC systems.

“By working hand-in-hand with Corvias, we’re making smart, future-focused improvements to Fort Sill’s housing infrastructure,” said Col. Derek Baird, Fort Sill Garrison Commander. “These geothermal upgrades reinforce our commitment to energy resilience and independence and the well-being of our residents.”

The project is deployed without any upfront investment from the Army-Corvias partnership by leveraging an Energy Saving Performance Contract (ESPC) to provide capital improvements while reducing annual electrical consumption up to 40% and natural gas consumption up to 50%.

“This is a cost‐effective way to bring enhanced quality of life and comfort to our residents. The improvements allow for energy savings, predictive maintenance, and improved reliability and energy performance to ensure Army installation, service member and family readiness,” said Denise Hauck, Corvias DOD President.

Fort Sill is one of three Army installations benefiting from this Corvias-led ESPC which will bring $200 million in capital improvements to U.S. Army military housing, including Fort Bragg, N.C. and Fort Meade, Md. Corvias previously started a $33 million ESPC project at Fort Johnson, La., expected to be completed later this year.

“Energy modernization efforts supporting our military installations harness the Corvias Solutions Through Partnership® approach and serve as a platform for innovation, partnership and positive network effects,” said Hauck. “It supports the Army in future-proofing infrastructure to meet tomorrow’s demands.”

Corvias partners with the Department of Defense and higher education institutions to solve infrastructure and energy resiliency challenges and to create long-term, sustainable value through our unique Solutions Through Partnerships® approach. Corvias partnerships enhance the well-being in our communities, including at the largest renewable energy project in Kansas and at resiliency projects nationwide. Our more than 72,000 residents consistently highly rank the courtesy and professionalism of our maintenance and leasing personnel. To learn more, please visit: https://www.corvias.com/.