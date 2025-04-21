Charles Schwab Extends Partnership With National Youth Development Organization 4-H

WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles Schwab is extending its long-standing partnership with National 4-H Council (4-H), America’s largest youth development organization that reaches nearly six million young people each year. Originally launched in 2019, the partnership has already made significant strides empowering thousands of youth across the country with essential financial literacy skills through Smart Cents, a research-backed financial literacy program for youth ages 8-18 delivered through local teachers and educators.

This new grant will build upon the existing grant work of both organizations by:

Enhancing Smart Cents CLOVER, 4-H's national online platform and digital learning resource, with teacher and educator tools and materials to increase the number of educators using it with students.

Creating three CLOVER activities to focus on entrepreneurship, with personal finance at the forefront.

Providing professional development opportunities for up to 500 educators to help them improve youth financial literacy outcomes.

Training an additional six school educators through the currently implemented financial literacy curriculum, Smart Cents Educator.

As a result of the partnership extension, the new grant will play a pivotal role in expanding youth participation in an interactive learning platform through 6 new personal finance courses, a mobile app, educator training and a national promotional effort, enabling 4-H to deliver financial literacy education directly to educators, parents and youth.

“Additional training for educators opens the door for us to reach more youth and sharpen their focus on financial literacy,” says Jill Bramble, President and CEO of National 4-H Council. “Our youth survey told us 41% of teens want to learn more about managing their money. This partnership will help our educators give young people the real-world skills they need to become Beyond Ready for the future.”

“At Charles Schwab, we are committed to increasing access to financial literacy across America, including across the education system,” said Kristine Dixon, Managing Director, Schwab Community Affairs and Executive Director, Charles Schwab Foundation. “4-H is recognized as a driving force behind financial literacy education, and we could not be more proud to contribute to such a meaningful program.”

