Perdue AgriBusiness and Eion Ink First-Of-Its-Kind Carbon Removal Deal

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eion, a company turning the proven science of enhanced rock weathering (ERW) into a scalable climate solution, today announced a carbon insetting agreement with Perdue AgriBusiness, a subsidiary of Perdue Farms. Through this deal, Perdue grain farmers will remove approximately 3,500 tons of CO 2 by applying olivine—a naturally abundant mineral it has optimized to weather quickly on farmland across the Mid-Atlantic. Notably, this is the first instance in which a company is deploying an enhanced rock weathering solution within its own supply chain to remove CO 2 .

By accelerating the Earth’s process of naturally mineralizing rocks to balance atmospheric carbon levels, Eion compresses what would otherwise take thousands of years into a timeline of several years. Olivine, which has been approved for agricultural use for decades, improves soil health at a lower cost to farmers than the agricultural lime they typically use. Olivine is ideal for ERW because it absorbs a high rate of carbon, and its composition includes various trace elements that enable Eion to measure CO 2 removal.

“We’re excited to work with Perdue AgriBusiness to further our shared goals: advancing sustainable agriculture, providing tangible benefits to farmers, and making a meaningful dent in our climate debt,” said Anastasia Pavlovic, CEO of Eion. “The carbon market is evolving and Eion is evolving with it. We see a massive opportunity for ERW to easily incorporate within the agricultural supply chain for the long haul and, to that end, are focused on expanding our portfolio of insetting agreements.”

The integration of Eion’s approach to ERW within Perdue AgriBusiness’ production supply chain demonstrates the rapid diversification of the voluntary carbon market. To date, carbon credit purchases have largely been driven by offtakers, or companies compensating for their emissions by investing in carbon reduction projects outside their operations. Insetting projects align climate action with core supply chain activities, helping Perdue AgriBusiness reduce its environmental impact. With approximately 800 million acres of farmland in the U.S. alone, agricultural insetting projects can catalyze the ERW sector toward annual gigaton CO 2 removal.

Founded over 105 years ago by Arthur and Pearl Perdue in Delmarva, Perdue has consistently prioritized quality—from consumer products to animal welfare. In 2021, Perdue AgriBusiness launched the Perdue Sustainability Program to enhance soil health, conserve water, and build resilient farming ecosystems in the Chesapeake Bay region, all while supplying sustainably grown products. The company views enhanced rock weathering as a key regenerative practice that sequesters carbon and strengthens soils, and emphasizes aligning these practices with B2B partners to drive the market for sustainable products. Interest is growing among buyers of Perdue’s soybean oil and chicken who value regenerative practices and climate impact, and through a partnership with Eion, Perdue is reducing its footprint and supporting stronger farming communities.

“At Perdue AgriBusiness, we’re always looking for innovative, science-backed solutions that support our farmers and reduce our environmental impact,” said Perry Aulie, President at Perdue AgriBusiness. “Partnering with Eion allows us to integrate carbon removal directly into our supply chain—enhancing soil health, supporting our growers, and advancing our commitment to a more sustainable future.”

About Eion

Eion is a carbon removal company scaling enhanced rock weathering (ERW) on agricultural land. Holding an industry-first patent for measuring carbon removal in soils, Eion combines scientific rigor with farming expertise to integrate seamlessly into routine agriculture. Using olivine to absorb CO₂ while improving soil health, Eion ensures verifiable, permanent carbon removal. Backed by AgFunder, Growmark, and Ridgeline, and scientifically vetted by Stripe Climate, Eion aims to remove 10 million tons of CO₂ annually by 2030. Learn more at EionCarbon.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Perdue AgriBusiness

Perdue AgriBusiness is an independent operating company of Perdue Farms Inc. Ranked among the largest grain companies in the U.S., Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products. Through Perdue AgriBusiness’ 75 elevator locations with more than 75 million bushels of storage, deep-water port, transload facilities, oilseed crushing operations, edible oil refinery, and protein blend mills, the company serves markets across the United States and around the world. Visit www.perdueagribusiness.com for more information.