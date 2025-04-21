Northern Edge Advisors Represents Pedestal PRO in Sale to ASSA ABLOY

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Edge Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to privately-held Pedestal PRO, LLC in the sale to Swedish public company ASSA ABLOY (NASDAQ Stockholm: ASSA_B).

Founded in 2002 and based in Lindon, Utah, Pedestal PRO is a leading designer and manufacturer of access control mounting solutions, serving a global network of systems integrators and security professionals. Its extensive product portfolio includes both universal and device-specific solutions, complemented by a custom design and build program with fast-track fabrication.

With 63,000 employees and annual sales of approximately $15.6 billion, ASSA ABLOY is a global leader in access solutions with leading positions in many market segments, including efficient door openings, trusted identities, and entrance automation.

The acquisition strengthens ASSA ABLOY’s presence in mature markets by enhancing its core business with complementary products and capabilities. Nearly all Pedestal PRO offerings integrate seamlessly with ASSA ABLOY solutions, delivering immediate commercial value.

Northern Edge Advisors played a pivotal role advising Pedestal PRO in the transaction and executed a broad and disciplined marketing campaign that led to the cross-border sale to ASSA ABLOY. The founders and leadership team of Pedestal PRO will remain in place, working collaboratively with ASSA ABLOY to facilitate continued growth.

“The sale of Pedestal PRO to ASSA ABLOY represents the culmination of twenty-three years of dedication to building this business,” said Pike Goss, CEO of Pedestal PRO. “We underestimated the complexity and intensity of the M&A process and are incredibly grateful to Northern Edge Advisors for their expertise from start to finish.”

“This transaction highlights Northern Edge Advisors’ strength in connecting our North American middle-market clients with global strategic buyers. I remain impressed by Pike Goss and Glen Squire’s capacity to complete critical market initiatives while working through a time-intensive sale process. Pedestal PRO’s success is a direct reflection of their professionalism, high standards, and personal integrity. It has been a true privilege to work with them as they executed this exceptional transaction,” commented Bob Goldsmith, President of Northern Edge Advisors.

About Northern Edge Advisors

Headquartered in New York City, with offices in the United States and Canada, Northern Edge Advisors is a boutique investment bank with a core focus on sell-side financial advisory services for privately owned businesses across all industries.