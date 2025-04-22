Tetra Tech Awarded Contract for Advanced Wastewater Treatment Services in Florida

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that Orange County Utilities (OCU) in Florida awarded the Company a contract to provide engineering design and technical services to significantly expand the Eastern Water Reclamation Facility (EWRF), which serves a 451-square-mile service area just outside Orlando.

Tetra Tech engineers and technical specialists will provide advanced wastewater treatment solutions to help OCU accommodate increasing wastewater flows, while enhancing operations, energy efficiency and resilience. Our teams will conduct advanced modeling to optimize processes and prepare designs and specifications for an increase in treatment capacity at EWRF.

“For almost 20 years, Tetra Tech has provided Orange County Utilities with innovative and efficient water and wastewater infrastructure solutions,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science® approach to support the rapid growth in Orange County and provide its customers with high quality and resilient water supplies.”

