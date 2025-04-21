Inocras and Center for Data Driven Discovery in Biomedicine Enter Collaborative Research Agreement to Advance Sinonasal Cancer Research

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Inocras announced the signing of a groundbreaking Collaborative Research Agreement with the Center for Data Driven Discovery in Biomedicine (D3b) to advance research into rare sinonasal cancers. Under the agreement, Inocras will conduct Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) and bioinformatic analysis on rare sinonasal cancer samples provided by D3b.

The leadership team at the Center for Data Driven Discovery in Biomedicine (D3b) - Phillip “Jay” Storm, Adam Resnick, and Jena Lilly - are spearheading this collaboration with researchers from prestigious academic and medical institutions as part of the Cole-Reagins Registry for Sinonasal Cancer (CORSICA) Project. CORSICA, funded by the Natalie A. Cole-Reagins Family Foundation, is a translational research initiative dedicated to improving the study and treatment of sinonasal cancer by linking biospecimens with a clinical registry to assess long-term patient outcomes across 10 research sites nationwide.

The collaboration’s initial focus will be on performing WGS and bioinformatic analysis on 30 sinonasal mucosal melanoma cases. Each case will include both tumor and germline samples, enabling Inocras to generate comprehensive WGS data and CancerVision™ reports to deepen the understanding of the disease’s genetic foundation.

“We hope that this partnership represents a significant step forward in our understanding of the genetic underpinnings of sinonasal cancers, which remain challenging to diagnose and treat due to their rarity,” said Dr. Garret W. Choby, Associate Professor of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery and Neurological Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. “By leveraging advanced genomics and bioinformatics, we aim to uncover critical genetic insights that could ultimately inform new therapeutic strategies for our patients.”

The findings from this collaboration are expected to contribute to multiple shared publications, presentations, and scientific posters. Additionally, this initiative paves the way for future collaborations between Inocras, D3b, CORSICA, and other academic institutions, with the long-term goal of establishing WGS and bioinformatics-driven insights as a standard of care for mucosal melanomas and other sinonasal cancers.

