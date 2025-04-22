T-Mobile and Metro Unveil New Plans with More Value and a 5-Year Price Guarantee

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced in a video from Jon Freier, President, T-Mobile Consumer Group, its simplified and refreshed plans across T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, with new easy-to-understand options from each brand, adding more value for customers, including businesses, and guaranteeing the price of talk, text and data for five years. With this news, T-Mobile is introducing:

Two new T-Mobile plans: Experience More and Experience Beyond. Experience More includes all the benefits of Go5G Plus and adds more hotspot data plus T-Satellite with Starlink included through end of year, all at $5 less per line. And as the most value-packed plan in wireless, Experience Beyond includes all the benefits of Go5G Next in addition to more data and T-Satellite included, providing over $200 in added value for each line, every month. And on both new Experience plans, families that switch can save 20% every month vs. comparable plans from AT&T and Verizon, plus streaming.

T-Mobile and Metro customers can rest assured that the price of their talk, text and data stays the same for five whole years, from the time they sign up. Family Freedom: T-Mobile will cover up to $800 per line to help pay off your AT&T and Verizon phones (even if they’re locked!) and give people a new smartphone on Us when trading in that device. Families score with deals like four flagship smartphones on Us and four new voice lines for just $100/month on Essentials. That’s up to $3200 in value for families.

“Since 2020, people have seen more than a 20% increase on the price of everyday essentials. We know value and savings matter more than ever right now, and we’re giving customers just that with these new plans — in addition to peace of mind knowing the price of their plan will stay the same for the next five years,” said Jon Freier, President, T-Mobile Consumer Group. “At T-Mobile, we’ve always been focused on giving people the best value, network and experience — and our new plans deliver on this, including the Magenta Status treatment and benefits our customers love.”

Today’s Wireless Problem

Choosing a wireless provider is an important investment, with most people considering wireless an essential monthly bill alongside their housing costs. Yet it’s somehow become almost as complicated as a mortgage. People need easy-to-understand plans, the ability to compare options across providers and the chance to switch providers when they want, rather than being locked into long-term device contracts (we’re talking three years to get the best deals at AT&T and Verizon!). Everyone is looking for more ways to find savings and value, especially on their essential services, and the carriers aren’t making it easy.

So today, the Un-carrier is delivering the simplicity people deserve with two new plans packed with even more value than ever and a price guarantee built-in for five years — and of course, continuing to help carrier customers break free from AT&T and Verizon.

New Plans, Same Best Benefits and Experiences in Wireless

T-Mobile's new plans don’t just pack in unbeatable value on America’s leading 5G network, they also unlock the ultimate status level — Magenta Status — just for being customers. This is on top of all the exclusive perks that come with Magenta Status, like access to the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless with Apple TV+ on Us, Hulu on Us and Netflix on Us, in addition to MLS Season Pass on Us and free season-long subscriptions to MLB.TV. Customers also get free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international data in 215+ countries and destinations, one-of-a-kind hotel and rental car discounts, all the freebies from T-Mobile Tuesdays and even more benefits that make being with T-Mobile the best experience in wireless.

Experience Beyond: The Most Value-Packed Plan in Wireless

For customers who want it all, Experience Beyond isn’t just the best plan at T-Mobile — it’s the most value-packed plan in wireless, providing over $200 in added value a month for each line. That means a family of three gets $600 in extra value every month! Experience Beyond includes all the benefits of Go5G Next, like the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless, yearly device upgrades, free in-flight Wi-Fi and the ability to connect devices — smartphones, tablets, watches and laptops — for just $5/month per device, and supercharges it all with:

More hotspot data: Unlimited with 250GB of high-speed smartphone hotspot data every month, 600kbps after — the most generous high-speed hotspot data of any major wireless provider.

Unlimited with 250GB of high-speed smartphone hotspot data every month, 600kbps after — the most generous high-speed hotspot data of any major wireless provider. More North America data: Unlimited with 30GB of high-speed data in Mexico and Canada every month, 256kbps after — twice the data than before.

Unlimited with 30GB of high-speed data in Mexico and Canada every month, 256kbps after — twice the data than before. More data abroad: Unlimited with 15GB of high-speed data abroad, 256kbps after in over 215 countries and destinations. That’s 3X more high-speed data than Go5G Next.

Unlimited with 15GB of high-speed data abroad, 256kbps after in over 215 countries and destinations. That’s 3X more high-speed data than Go5G Next. Satellite connectivity included: Customers get free access to the beta trial until service launches in July, with unlimited texting. With more than 560 satellites in orbit, T-Satellite is the first, largest and only wireless provider with a satellite-to-mobile network in the U.S. that automatically connects to existing phones. This means if customers can see the sky, they’re connected — even in the areas no traditional cellular network reaches today.

And on T-Mobile’s Experience plans, new and existing customers can rest assured that they’ll always get the same great device deals.

All of these new benefits are coming to Experience Beyond and will be rolling out soon to existing Go5G Next customers too — that’s over $50 of value added for each line, every month, while the cost of the plan remains the same.

Experience More: The Goldilocks Plan

Built for customers who want just the right amount of benefits, value and savings, Experience More includes all the benefits of Go5G Plus, like the flexibility to upgrade every two years, streaming benefits with Apple TV+ on Us and Netflix on Us, 15GB of high-speed data in Canada and Mexico, 5GB of high-speed data in 215+ countries and destinations, the guarantee that new and existing customers always get the same great device deals and more. Then, it adds more data on top, now with 60GB of high-speed hotspot data, all at $5 less per line a month, plus taxes and fees. Plus, Experience More customers will get T-Satellite included for free through the end of the year, all on the nation’s only satellite network that seamlessly connects to the phone in your pocket, so no matter where you are, you will never miss a moment! The benefits of Experience More are comparable to the other guys’ best plans. It’s value and savings all wrapped into one great plan on one incredible network.

Essentials: If It Ain’t Broke, Don’t Fix It!

For those who just want the basics, such as unlimited talk, text and smartphone data — Essentials is still the most affordable plan of any major wireless provider.

The new plans will be available tomorrow, April 23, and every other corresponding T-Mobile plan (i.e. small businesses, 55+ and military) will also be getting the same refresh! For small businesses, it means more high-speed mobile hotspot data (up to 300GB for Experience Beyond for Business) and Secure Wi-Fi for free on Experience More for Business and Experience Beyond for Business.

5-Year Price Guarantee on T-Mobile and Metro Plans

No matter which of the new T-Mobile Experience plans or Metro plans a customer chooses, the price for talk, text and data is guaranteed for the next five years. This is a price guarantee that stretches across the portfolio from postpaid, small businesses and rolling out to T-Mobile 5G Internet and Fiber. This way, customers have peace of mind knowing that their price stays the same from the time they sign up. Nice, isn’t it?

It's Never Been Easier to Switch: Ditch the Carriers and Save Big

To all the Verizon and AT&T customers that feel stuck, this one’s for you! Whether it’s lengthy three-year device contracts to get the best deals, locked devices or device payment overload, T-Mobile has the right options to make it incredibly easy to switch and get onto a plan on the nation’s largest and fastest 5G network. Here’s how it works:

Family Freedom: For a limited time, get up to $800 per line via virtual prepaid Mastercard to cover any remaining device balances when making the switch to T-Mobile. Plus, trade in your old devices and get four new flagship devices on Us — up to $3,200 in value for a fam of four!

For a limited time, get up to $800 per line via virtual prepaid Mastercard to cover any remaining device balances when making the switch to T-Mobile. Plus, trade in your old devices and get four new flagship devices on Us — up to $3,200 in value for a fam of four! 4 for $100: Once you’ve made the switch, simply trade in your old devices and walk away with free 5G smartphones — and families score with deals like four flagship smartphones on Us and four new voice lines for just $100/month, plus taxes and fees.

Once you’ve made the switch, simply trade in your old devices and walk away with free 5G smartphones — and families score with deals like four flagship smartphones on Us and four new voice lines for just $100/month, plus taxes and fees. $200 Credit: If you don’t need help getting out of your contract and just want America’s leading 5G network and a plan with more of the things you love, switch and get $200 per line (up to $800 for 4 lines) when you bring your number to T-Mobile. It’s that simple.

Only at T-Mobile can people switch and save 20% each month on wireless for the whole family compared to similar plans from Verizon and AT&T, plus streaming. And if the Magenta life doesn’t work out, switch back within 30 days and T-Mobile will give customers $125 back to help cover the cost of their bill. It’s worry-free switching made simple — the way it should be.

For more information head to t-mobile.com, the new plans will go live tomorrow at t-mobile.com/plans. For more information at Metro by T-Mobile, head to metrobyt-mobile.com.

Limited time; subject to change. Save 20%: Savings with 3rd line free via mo. bill credits vs. comparable available plans plus optional streaming & in-flight wi-fi; plan features and taxes & fees may vary. Credits stop if you cancel any lines. 5 Year Price Guarantee: Exclusions like taxes & fees apply. Guarantee means that we won’t change the price of talk, text, and 5G smartphone data on our network for at least 5 years while you are on an Experience plan. See exclusions & details at T-Mobile.com. $200 in Benefits: Based on the retail value of monthly benefits available with an Experience Beyond plan, like entertainment, travel benefits, and scam call protection. See plan for details. Some benefits may require activation. Free Phones: Contact us before cancelling entire account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $829.99 – iPhone 16 128GB). Bill credits end if you pay off device early. Tax on pre-credit price & $35 device connection charge due at sale. Qualifying credit, service & trade-ins (e.g., iPhone 11) required. Up to $830 via bill credits; line with promo must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. $800 back: Allow 15 days for card. New financed smartphone, qualifying credit, port-in from eligible postpaid carrier and qualifying service required. Carrier's Early Termination Fee and remaining device balance, including lease purchase option, up to $800, paid via virtual prepaid Mastercard®(no cash access & expires in 6 months). Up to 4 lines. Card issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC. 4 Lines for $25/Line: Qualifying credit & minimum 4 lines required. Canceling any lines requires you to move to the regular-rate Essentials plan; contact us. Monthly Regulatory Programs (RPF) & Telco Recovery Fee (TRF) totaling $3.49 per voice line ($0.50 for RPF & $2.99 for TRF) applies; taxes/fees approx. 4-38% of bill. $5 more per line without AutoPay; debit or bank account required. Limit 1 offer per account.

