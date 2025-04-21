CBIST Selects Blaize to Power its 2025 Smart City Development Project

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI) (Blaize), a provider of purpose-built, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled edge computing solutions, today announced it has been selected by the Chungbuk Institute of Science and Technology (CBIST) to develop the region’s Digital Innovation Hub, expanding AI-powered smart city solutions across Chungcheongbuk-do, South Korea.

Through the partnership, Blaize will provide CBIST with core technologies for smart city implementation, specifically AI, edge computing, IOT, and data analytics capabilities. Additionally, Blaize will provide technical consulting and support during pilot testing.

In mission-critical settings like smart cities, latency, bandwidth constraints, and reliance on legacy cloud offerings are not acceptable. These environments demand real-time decision-making, on-site processing, and AI solutions that are both scalable and cost-effective. Blaize is purpose-built for this market need, delivering high-performance AI at the edge with ultra-low power and latency-optimized architecture – ideal for powering smart cities worldwide.

“CBIST and Blaize share a common vision: a smarter planet, powered by edge AI. This collaboration with the Chungbuk Digital Innovation Hub will not only unlock smart city capabilities in the region, but demonstrate the impact AI can have worldwide,” said Dinakar Munagala, CEO and co-founder, Blaize. “We look forward to closely collaborating with CBIST and bringing greater innovation to South Korea.”

CBIST is actively developing smart city solutions within Chungcheongbuk-do. In addition to selecting Blaize as its primary innovation partner, it is also working with other leading semiconductor companies in the region to create public services using AI.

For more information, please visit www.blaize.com.

About Blaize

Blaize provides a full-stack programmable processor architecture suite and low-code/no-code software platform that enables AI processing solutions for high-performance computing at the network’s edge and in the data center. Blaize solutions deliver real-time insights and decision-making capabilities at low power consumption, high efficiency, minimal size and low cost. Blaize has raised over $330 million from strategic investors such as DENSO, Mercedes-Benz AG, Magna, and Samsung and financial investors such as Franklin Templeton, Temasek, GGV, Bess Ventures, BurTech LP LLC, Rizvi Traverse, and Ava Investors. Headquartered in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has more than 200 employees worldwide with teams in San Jose (CA) and Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), and Abu Dhabi (UAE).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Blaize, including statements regarding the industry in which Blaize operates, market opportunities, and product offerings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “target,” “seek” or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ii) the expected benefits of the Blaize’s business combination with BurTech Acquisition Corp. (the “Business Combination”) are not obtained; (iii) the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards following the consummation of the Business Combination; (iv) the risk that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations of Blaize as a result of the consummation of the Business Combination; (v) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (vi) costs related to the Business Combination; (vii) changes in applicable law or regulations; (viii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Blaize; (ix) the effects of competition on Blaize’s future business; (x) the ability of the combined company to issue equity or equity-linked securities or obtain debt financing; (xi) the enforceability of Blaize’s intellectual property rights, including its copyrights, patents, trademarks and trade secrets, and the potential infringement on the intellectual property rights of others; and (xii) those factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 10, 2025 and other documents filed by Blaize from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Blaize assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Blaize does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.