Faropoint Acquires Four-Building Industrial Portfolio in Inland Empire, Expanding SoCal Presence

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faropoint, a leading tech-enabled real estate investment manager specializing in last-mile industrial properties, today announced the acquisition of a four-building, multi-tenant industrial portfolio in Ontario, California further expanding Faropoint's presence in the Southern California market.

Built in 2006 by Panattoni Development, the approximately 243,000-square-foot portfolio comprises four Class A industrial buildings. The properties are 97.6% leased to 29 tenants and feature 20'-25' clear heights, 150' shared truck courts, front park/rear load configurations, and attractive finishes.

"Following our recent entry into the Los Angeles market, this portfolio acquisition significantly expands our Southern California footprint in a strategic location near the Ontario Airport," said Harold Levy, Vice President of Acquisitions at Faropoint. "These high-image assets offer excellent small bay buildings in the Ontario market, with attractive specifications including both dock-high and grade-level loading, impressive curb appeal, with well-appointed store front improvements that are in high demand among today’s diverse industrial users."

The portfolio benefits from its premier location with quick access to Ontario International Airport and major transportation routes including I-10, I-15, and Route 60. Ontario's small bay market has experienced stronger tenant leasing fundamentals than larger industrial products. Overall industrial vacancy in Q1 2025 was 4.7% in the IE West market with 2.2% vacancy for suites under 20K square feet.

"These buildings represent the kind of strategic investment we seek when expanding in new markets," said Ohad Porat, Chief Investment Officer at Faropoint. "The diverse tenant roster, prime location, and exceptional quality of these assets align perfectly with our value-add approach. This acquisition builds on the momentum of our West Coast expansion and demonstrates our ability to identify and secure attractive opportunities in competitive markets."

Faropoint plans to implement targeted capital improvements to maintain the properties' high-quality standards, including roof management, HVAC replacements, and selective interior upgrades.

This transaction marks Faropoint's second acquisition in Southern California following its entry into the Los Angeles market in March 2025. The Los Angeles office, led by Harold Levy and Zev Fagan, continues to actively pursue additional investment opportunities throughout the region as part of its strategic West Coast expansion.

For inquiries or to learn more about Faropoint's investment strategies, please contact Ori Regev, SVP, Head of Product Marketing, at ori@faropoint.com.

About Faropoint

Faropoint is a tech-enabled, vertically integrated real estate investment manager specializing in urban logistics within the US industrial sector. With approximately 120 employees, Faropoint leverages data and deep market relationships to address inefficiencies in the industrial real estate market. The firm operates in 16 key US markets, securing off-market deals through its extensive broker network and strong local presence. Since its inception in 2012, Faropoint has acquired over 500 warehouses, representing more than $3 billion in industrial real estate assets. For more information, visit Faropoint.com.