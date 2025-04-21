Blackhawk Network (BHN) and Monadnock Paper Mills Partner to Drive Sustainable Innovation in the Global Gift Card Market

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dedicated to leading sustainability efforts within the industry through innovation and collaboration, global branded payments leader Blackhawk Network (BHN) has partnered with Monadnock Paper Mills to introduce Renovo, a new sustainable, fiber-based gift card substrate that brings a wealth of differentiated features to the global gift card market. A more eco-friendly alternative to PVC, Renovo not only leads the market with its uncompromising breadth of sustainability features, but it also introduces a new level of card resilience and manufacturing compatibility through its unique 30pt thickness and proprietary treatments.

Already certified for use at several of the largest card manufacturers in North America, Renovo will be rolled out globally later this year.

Just over two years after formally announcing its public-facing initiatives to create a more sustainable future for the gift card industry, BHN is proud to announce that it has exceeded its goal to convert at least 75% of its globally distributed physical gift cards to fiber-based substrates by the end of 2024, with a current conversion rate of 85%.

“For years, BHN has actively pursued opportunities to improve sustainability efforts in our industry,” said Cara Renfroe, SVP Global Operations, BHN. “With this initiative, we aimed to raise the bar, taking gift card materials to the next level and we succeeded in creating a best-in-class substrate. Renovo leads other alternatives from a sustainability standpoint and also offers the most durable and versatile eco-friendly product on the market today. We could not be more excited about Renovo and the amazing partnership we have built with Monadnock.”

Renovo offers many unique benefits:

100% Post-Consumer Recycled Fiber : Made with Forest Stewardship Council ® (FSC) certified materials, demonstrating a commitment to responsible sourcing and environmental stewardship

: Made with Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified materials, demonstrating a commitment to responsible sourcing and environmental stewardship Manufactured Carbon Neutral : Manufactured carbon neutral with verified emission reductions (VERS) certified under the GHG Clean Projects Protocol

: Manufactured carbon neutral with verified emission reductions (VERS) certified under the GHG Clean Projects Protocol Recyclable: Third-party verified as recyclable, designed for easy disposal in curbside mixed recycling bins

Third-party verified as recyclable, designed for easy disposal in curbside mixed recycling bins Multi-Platform Coating for Printing Versatility : Features a unique coating optimized for use on a variety of printing technologies—including HP Indigo 35,000, Datacard ® MX8100™ Card Issuance Systems, Flexographic, and Offset Printing—offering exceptional adaptability for diverse production needs

: Features a unique coating optimized for use on a variety of printing technologies—including HP Indigo 35,000, Datacard MX8100™ Card Issuance Systems, Flexographic, and Offset Printing—offering exceptional adaptability for diverse production needs Seamless Transition from Plastic: Provides the most rigid, water and moisture-resistant, versatile 30 pt. paper gift card substrate in the market, making it an ideal replacement for traditional plastic gift cards without compromising quality or performance.

“Renovo showcases our commitment to environmentally responsible solutions that make a real impact,” said Lisa Taylor, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Monadnock Paper Mills. “At Monadnock, we are committed to creating products that help our partners meet their environmental goals without compromising on quality or performance, and this partnership exemplifies that effort.”

To learn more, please visit www.mpm.com/renovo.

About Blackhawk Network

Today, through BHN’s single global platform, businesses of all kinds can tap into the world’s largest network of branded payment solutions. BHN helps businesses grow revenue, increase loyalty, motivate and reward their teams, disburse funds and engage consumers. Branded payment solutions include the issuance and distribution of gift cards, eGifts, corporate payouts and rewards, along with the technology to deliver these products in seamless, integrated ways. BHN’s network spans the globe with more than 400,000 consumer touchpoints. Learn more at BHN.com.

About Monadnock Paper Mills, Inc.

Founded in 1819 and based in Bennington, NH, Monadnock Paper Mills, Inc., works with the world's leading brands to craft and customize environmentally responsible performance papers for commercial printing, packaging, and technical applications. Monadnock is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and maintains that fiber-based alternatives to plastic can be cost-efficient, environmentally sensitive, and beautiful. For more information about Monadnock Paper Mills, go to www.mpm.com or call customer service at (800) 221-2159. FSC® C018866 – The mark of responsible forestry.