TourAxis Partners with Trevelino/Keller to Boost US Brand Awareness for Expat Explore

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trevelino/Keller, a nationally ranked, growth-driven PR and marketing firm, today announces its partnership with leading global travel innovator TourAxis to expand the U.S. customer base of Expat Explore, a premier group tour provider. Expat Explore’s tours, encompassing 50 countries across five continents, have steadily gained traction over the past 20 years, elevating the brand to a position of international market leadership in group travel. Trevelino/Keller will support Expat Explore with a comprehensive PR strategy that includes media relations, influencer partnerships, and content development.

Expat Explore is the brainchild of best friends, lifelong wanderers, and astute business partners Carl Cronje and Jakes Maritz. They met as South African expats in London and devised a business plan to transform their passion for travel into careers, launching Expat Explore in 2005. The first tours were weekend trips to Paris, with Cronje and Maritz acting as tour leaders. Over the two decades since, Expat Explore has grown to offer more than 80 tours ranging from six to 26 days across Europe, Africa, Asia, and North and South America. In 2024, over 20,000 travelers selected Expat Explore for their international vacations.

“From the beginning, our goal has been to help people see the world because travel is a transformative experience. But with rising expenses and the stress of planning, many people hesitate to book their trips,” says Carl Cronje, co-founder and CEO of Expat Explore and TourAxis. “A group coach tour is the perfect solution, as it takes away that sense of overwhelm. Travelers with Expat Explore enjoy unforgettable, immersive tours led by expert tour leaders. Schedules are packed and provide exceptional value for money. It genuinely is a way to enjoy international travel easily.”

Expat Explore stands apart in the travel industry with its commitment to making international travel accessible and convenient. Travelers can secure their spot on any tour with just a 10% deposit and spread the remaining payments out with interest-free monthly installments. They also benefit from a 10-day money-back guarantee and flexible booking policy, and there are no extra fees for solo travelers.

Perhaps more importantly, all Expat Explore travelers gain exceptional value through group travel dynamics and local expertise. Each tour is unique, customized to the countries it traverses and the highlights of each destination. While some tours feature mid-tour flights and scenic riverboat cruises, the main mode of transportation is a coach bus, enabling travelers to experience iconic cities and landmarks, as well as towns and natural wonders off the beaten path. Every tour is led by an experienced Tour Leader with extensive knowledge of each destination’s history, food, and culture–trained to handle any challenges to ensure a stress-free trip for all travelers.

“Our travelers come from all ages, countries, and walks of life: solo adventurers and groups of friends, teenagers and grandparents, first-timers and seasoned explorers. What unites each Expat Explore traveler, along with everyone at our company, is the passion for exploration and creating memories that last a lifetime,” says Jakes Maritz, co-founder of Expat Explore and TourAxis. “We’re thrilled to expand our presence in the U.S. and welcome more Americans on our tours around the globe.”

2025 is a milestone year for Expat Explore. As the company celebrates its 20th anniversary, it continues to innovate with exciting new itineraries across Scandinavia & the Baltics, the Balkans & Greek Islands, Latin America, and Japan. Additionally, the founders have launched TourCademy, a specialized training program for aspiring tour leaders who wish to transform their passion for travel into a rewarding career.

“Expat Explore has all the ingredients necessary for success in the U.S. travel market: an exciting product, great value for customers, and a track record of excellence,” shares Genna Keller, principal at Trevelino/Keller. “Americans’ appetite for international travel has grown, and consumers are seeking authenticity reflected in the founders’ story and genuine passion for travel. Our team looks forward to supporting Expat Explore through thoughtful campaigns that highlight its enthusiastic spirit and present American consumers with the perfect solution to their wanderlust.”

About Expat Explore

Founded in 2005 by travel enthusiasts Carl Cronje and Jakes Maritz, Expat Explore celebrates 20 years of adventure in 2025. From its modest beginnings with European tours, the company has expanded to offer expertly crafted itineraries across Europe, the UK, the USA and Canada, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and South America. Expat Explore's value-for-money coach tours are designed with both seasoned travelers and first-time explorers in mind. Each itinerary is carefully created by a passionate team of travel experts who thoughtfully balance iconic landmarks with hidden gems at each destination. For more information, visit https://www.expatexplore.com.

About TourAxis

TourAxis, the leading travel innovator and creator of transformative travel brands such as Expat Explore, Group Tour Shop, PlugPlug, TourCademy, and RailRocker, enriches the lives of thousands each year by igniting their passion for experiencing the world together. The London-based company designs unforgettable travel experiences, connects people to dream destinations, and supports the next generation of travel professionals. To learn more, visit https://www.touraxis.com.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is an Integrated PR+Mkt+Creative firm delivering award-winning brand, go to market and accelerated growth programming. In 2024, it acquired Marsden Marketing, a nationally recognized growth marketing firm, as part of its growth marketing expansion which features HubSpot Platinum Partner Status. Its vertical market B2B depth is acknowledged by its national ranking in 12 industry segments led by technology, healthcare, financial services, transportation, manufacturing, energy and franchising. Recognized as one of the 29 best firms to work for in North America, it continues to own the country’s #1 talent retention. For more information, www.trevelinokeller.com.