KV Capital and Benson Cabinetry & Millwork Alliance to Boost Canadian Homebuilding

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KV Capital Inc. is pleased to announce an important new partnership with Benson Cabinetry and Millwork Ltd. (Benson), a leading maker and supplier of high-quality custom millwork and cabinetry for Canadian housing developments.

This alliance is a further advance by the private equity division at KV Capital, as it continues to implement its strategy of collaborating with suppliers to Canada’s real estate development industry.

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Saanichton, B.C., Benson will continue to be managed by Tim and Natalie Benson. From its manufacturing facility in southern Vancouver Island, it supplies best in class cabinetry and millwork solutions to developers of multi-residential projects.

Tim Benson, the company’s president, commented: “This is a most significant step for us. We have secured a partner who not only has thorough knowledge of our business, but of the entire housebuilding sector. KV Capital will deepen our capital base and bolster our management capabilities. That will not only help us to expand further, but will be key to maintaining and even improving the quality and service for which we are well-known.”

Echoing Tim Benson, Aleem Virani, CEO of KV Capital, shared: “Benson Cabinetry and Millwork is a crucial enabler for the continuing growth of Canada’s housing industry. We are proud to have them as a partner and look forward to working with Tim, Natalie, and their colleagues in an all-Canadian collaboration that aims to help build new homes that are practical, comfortable, and beautifully fitted out.”

This is the second of what is expected to be a series of transactions on behalf of KV Private Equity Fund III, a limited partnership for Canadian investors who wish to participate in the growth of the domestic housing construction industry. KV Capital invites all inquiries regarding KV Private Equity Fund III, as the fund remains in active deployment.

About KV Capital

Founded in 2006 and based in Edmonton, Alberta, KV Capital is a Canadian alternative investment manager with approximately $700 million in assets under management. The company has funded over $1.8 billion in investments across several different asset classes, including private operating businesses, real estate, and mortgages.