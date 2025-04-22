eShipGlobal Announces Partnership with the National Association of Educational Procurement (NAEP)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eShipGlobal is a leading provider of logistics solutions tailored for higher education, announced a strategic partnership with the National Association of Educational Procurement (NAEP). Through this collaboration, eShipGlobal will work closely with NAEP to offer innovative, cost-effective, and compliant logistics services to its member colleges and universities nationwide.

“NAEP is a highly respected organization known for advancing best practices and fostering collaboration among procurement professionals in higher education. We are honored to partner with them,” said Srini Vasan, CEO of eShipGlobal. “This partnership will enable us to better reach—and support—the dedicated procurement teams at colleges and universities, helping them optimize shipping, control costs, and ultimately enhance the campus experience.”

In addition to formalizing joint initiatives, eShipGlobal and NAEP plan to develop educational resources webinars and case studies, to demonstrate how streamlined logistics solutions can help institutions address evolving compliance requirements, improve sustainability outcomes, and empower research and academic operations.

"This collaboration allows us to support our members more effectively, enhancing member benefits and access to Logistics Solutions.” - Krystal Brenner, Business Development Specialist, NAEP

"Partnering with eShipGlobal aligns well with NAEP’s mission to advance our members' institutional success through innovative procurement strategies," said Brad Pryba, CEO of NAEP. "We are excited to launch this new member benefit and to continue to work together to provide cost-savings and grow operational efficiency."

About eShipGlobal

eShipGlobal is a leading logistics and shipping solutions provider focused on higher education. By leveraging advanced technology, customized services, and a network of reliable carriers, eShipGlobal helps institutions streamline shipping processes, control costs, and ensure compliance with ever-changing regulations. For more information, visit www.eshipglobal.com.

About NAEP

The National Association of Educational Procurement (NAEP) is the leading association for procurement professionals in higher education, dedicated to advancing institutional and individual success through innovative procurement strategies. As the sought-after resource for educational procurement innovation, NAEP fosters best practices, collaboration, and professional growth. Learn more at https://www.naepnet.org/page/eShipGlobal