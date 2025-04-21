Aramark Sports + Entertainment and Indianapolis Zoo Announce Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indianapolis Zoo and Aramark Sports + Entertainment (Aramark; NYSE: ARMK), the award-winning food and beverage partner at premier cultural attractions and entertainment destinations across North America, today officially announced a new partnership that makes Aramark the Zoo’s exclusive hospitality provider.

“We're looking forward to partnering with the Indianapolis Zoo to offer new dining experiences that match the Zoo's lively atmosphere and attractions,” said Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment. “With decades of industry expertise and understanding of what guests love, we're introducing new food and drink options to make visitors' time at the Zoo unforgettable.”

Wrapping up the 2025 xZOOberance celebration at the Indianapolis Zoo, which marked the beginning of spring, Aramark introduced a revamped food and beverage program featuring a variety of seasonal flavors for guests. As the warmer months approach and the Zoo prepares to welcome larger crowds this summer, Aramark is set to make additional enhancements that will modernize food and beverage offerings, making the Zoo an even better destination for guests of all ages.

“The Indianapolis Zoo is excited to begin this new partnership with Aramark,” said John Gullion, Vice President of Operations at the Indianapolis Zoo. “Their international reach and industry expertise will enhance and diversify the food options and dining experiences for our guests.”

Visitors to the Zoo can look forward to enhanced service offerings and a culinary experience that perfectly complements their day of adventure. To ensure a faster and more efficient checkout process at dining locations, Aramark will soon introduce new point-of-sale systems at all concession locations. Additionally, the Zoo’s concession menus have been elevated with a variety of new specialty food items for guests to enjoy, including:

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich: Indiana pork fritter on locally sourced buns with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and Dijonnaise

Crispy Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich: Crispy chicken breast topped with a special homemade hot sauce and dill pickles

Pulled Pork Nachos: Homemade pulled pork served on corn tortilla chips and topped with queso, jalapeño peppers, and pickled red onion

Brisket or Crispy Chicken Mac and Cheese: Creamy cheddar mac and cheese with choice of chopped smoked barbecue beef brisket or crispy chicken tenders

Guests can also enjoy a selection of beverages throughout the Zoo, from specialty Pepsi flavors and refreshing frozen drinks to a variety of alcoholic varieties like Sun King brews, Daniel’s Vineyard wines, and locally crafted Metazoa, with 5 percent of sales from Metazoa’s “Shellabrate Good Times” supporting the Zoo’s animal programs.

Through the introduction of new sustainability programs, the Zoo will utilize reusable member cups and compostable food vessels in all concession areas. To minimize plastic usage and protect animal enclosures, lids and straws will not be available. Additionally, the Zoo has implemented onsite trash, recycling, and composting efforts to promote responsible waste management.

Currently, guests at the Zoo can visit the following food & beverage locations, with additional options including a Westside Café and Flights of Fancy beverage location coming soon:

Café on the Commons: Eatery offering freshly made grab-n-go options like sandwiches, salads, fruit cups, parfaits, and beverages

Crossing Café: Walk-up stand offering fresh smashburgers, nachos, soft serve ice cream, and novelties

Dippin Dots Huts: Ice cream treats

Pavilion Café: Craft beers, barbecue favorites, and classic offerings

Brew Huts: Variety of adult beverages

In addition to concession enhancements, picnic, catering, and wedding menus have also been completely revamped to offer exciting new options for every occasion.

About Aramark Sports + Entertainment

Aramark Sports + Entertainment serves more than 150 award-winning food and beverage and retail programs in premier professional and collegiate stadiums and arenas along with convention centers, cultural attractions, performance venues, and unique entertainment destinations across North America. The company has received accolades for industry innovations including autonomous markets and dining concepts powered by artificial intelligence and has provided hospitality services at high-profile sporting events like the MLB World Series, MLB at Rickwood Field, NBA All-Star, and Indianapolis 500. Visit Aramark Sports + Entertainment's website to learn more or connect on LinkedIn and X.

About Indianapolis Zoo

The Indianapolis Zoo protects nature and inspires people to care for our world. Located in White River State Park, the Indianapolis Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the American Alliance of Museums as a zoo, aquarium and botanical garden. Visit IndianapolisZoo.com.