KBRA Assigns the University of North Texas System RFS Bonds AA Rating, Stable Outlook

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a AA, Stable Outlook to University of North Texas System Board of Regents Revenue Financing System ("RFS") Refunding and Improvement Bonds Series 2025A and RFS Taxable Refunding and Improvement Bonds Series 2025B. Concurrently, KBRA assigns a AA, Stable Outlook to outstanding parity RFS Bonds previously issue by the Board on the System's behalf. RFS Obligations issued under the Master Resolution, including the Series 2025A and Taxable Series 2025B Bonds, are payable from and solely secured by Pledged Revenues of the RFS System. Pledged Revenues consist of Revenue Funds, including all unencumbered funds and balances legally available to the Board.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating was assigned because of the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Solid finances, with sufficient liquidity, diverse funding sources and balanced financial operations.

Healthy student demand, with a growing out-of-state component.

Credit Challenges

On-going plans for debt issuance driven by required capital needs that could leverage the balance sheet.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Strengthened financial performance and liquidity, providing enhanced financial flexibility.

For Downgrade

While not expected, a significant increase in leverage which weakens the RFS security pledge and structure.

Continued freeze of undergraduate tuition, coupled with a significant decline in State funding that strains operations.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

