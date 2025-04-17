-

KBRA Assigns the University of North Texas System RFS Bonds AA Rating, Stable Outlook

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a AA, Stable Outlook to University of North Texas System Board of Regents Revenue Financing System ("RFS") Refunding and Improvement Bonds Series 2025A and RFS Taxable Refunding and Improvement Bonds Series 2025B. Concurrently, KBRA assigns a AA, Stable Outlook to outstanding parity RFS Bonds previously issue by the Board on the System's behalf. RFS Obligations issued under the Master Resolution, including the Series 2025A and Taxable Series 2025B Bonds, are payable from and solely secured by Pledged Revenues of the RFS System. Pledged Revenues consist of Revenue Funds, including all unencumbered funds and balances legally available to the Board.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating was assigned because of the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

  • Solid finances, with sufficient liquidity, diverse funding sources and balanced financial operations.
  • Healthy student demand, with a growing out-of-state component.

Credit Challenges

  • On-going plans for debt issuance driven by required capital needs that could leverage the balance sheet.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

  • Strengthened financial performance and liquidity, providing enhanced financial flexibility.

For Downgrade

  • While not expected, a significant increase in leverage which weakens the RFS security pledge and structure.
  • Continued freeze of undergraduate tuition, coupled with a significant decline in State funding that strains operations.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1009121

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Joanne Ferrigan, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1455
joanne.ferrigan@kbra.com

Joe Plonski, Director
+1 646-731-2353
joe.plonski@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Karen Daly, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2347
karen.daly@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Joanne Ferrigan, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1455
joanne.ferrigan@kbra.com

Joe Plonski, Director
+1 646-731-2353
joe.plonski@kbra.com

Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director
+1 646-731-3341
douglas.kilcommons@kbra.com

Karen Daly, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2347
karen.daly@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Releases Research – Tariff Uncertainty Amplifies Pressure on Diamond ABS Sector

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research on the potential impacts of tariffs on the diamond asset-backed securities (ABS) sector. The US’s significant tariff initiatives have heightened uncertainty across global trade flows and capital markets. Although implementation has been paused for 90 days, a baseline 10% tariff is now in effect, pending further negotiations. The diamond trading sector is particularly sensitive to these developments, as the US remains the world’s largest single end...

KBRA Releases Research – Home Improvement Loans: Renovate Now, Pay Later

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research analyzing the loan origination process, loan characteristics, ABS issuance, performance trends, and rating activity for the home improvement (HI) ABS segment of the unsecured consumer loan market. Historically, homeowners have typically sought to improve their housing situation by moving. In the past few years, however, many have opted to remain in their current homes amid high home prices and relatively elevated interest rates—choosing instead...

KBRA Releases Research – Tariffs and Market Volatility: Potential Impacts on Insurance Sector

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research examining the impact of the ongoing tariff disputes and related trade tensions, with a focus on emerging credit challenges for the sector. Notably, KBRA observes that the primary, secondary, and tertiary effects will differ significantly based on the specific lines of business underwritten, as well as the strength of an insurer’s capitalization, risk management framework, and liquidity profile. While property and casualty (P&C) insurers—part...
Back to Newsroom