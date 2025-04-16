26th JEONJU International Film Festival to Open under Slogan of Beyond the Frame

JEONJU, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 26th JEONJU International Film Festival (JIFF) is set to take place in Jeonju, a city where Korean authenticity is best preserved, featuring 224 indie and art house films from 57 countries.

“The JEONJU International Film Festival is not merely a film event—it is a platform for cultural diplomacy that promotes Jeonju’s identity as an international cultural city on the global stage." Share

From April 30 to May 9, Jeonju City—a premier tourist destination in Asia and a symbol of Korean tradition and cuisine—will host the film festival under the slogan ‘Beyond the Frame’, presenting a diverse array of programs.

With a 10-day run, the 26th edition of the festival will screen a total of 224 films. Opening the festival will be the film “Kontinental ’25” by director Radu JUDE. The film “In the Land of Machines” by KIM Okyoung will close the festival.

A variety of side events will also take place throughout Jeonju, including Jeonju Film Street in Gosa-dong, Palbok Arts Factory, and Nambu Traditional Market. There will be programs such as the ‘100 Films 100 Posters’ archive exhibition and the ‘JEONJU Cinetour’, where everyone is welcome to enjoy together.

The section ‘Special Focus: Possible Cinemas’ encapsulates the spirit of the JIFF and the key themes it brings to the global film community. It will present 12 films, including “Afternoons of Solitude”, by directors who have steadfastly upheld creative independence and cultivated distinctive cinematic styles, leaving an indelible mark on their work.

In addition, the festival will examine the current realities of democracy and its future in a global context through the ‘Frontline’ subsection ‘Again, Towards Democracy’. This section will feature six documentaries that explore political situations in various countries. As part of it, “The Last Republican”, which chronicles politicians striving to promote democratic values, will be screened.

Additional events, including the ‘Street Screening’, which offers a fresh way to explore every corner of Jeonju through film, will be held at the city’s iconic landmarks, such as Palbok Arts Factory, Pungnam-mun, and Hanbyeok Tunnel.

Jeonju Mayor and the festival chairperson Woo Beom-ki, said, “The JEONJU International Film Festival is not merely a film event—it is a platform for cultural diplomacy that promotes Jeonju’s identity as an international cultural city on the global stage. I hope that filmmakers, tourists, and audiences from around the world will visit Jeonju, where they can experience the city’s authentic Korean charm and its vibrant role as a hub of the Korean cinema.”

During the film festival, Jeonju will also host the ‘2025 Jeonju World Culture Week – Australia Culture Week’ from May 3 to 8, the ‘5th Jeonju Garden Industry Expo’ from May 9 to 13, and the ‘2025 Joseon Pop Performance’ from May 2 to 5, which showcases a dynamic fusion of traditional Korean music and K-POP. These events will offer visitors an immersive experience of Korean culture throughout their stay.