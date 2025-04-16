New Zero Shower Collection Hardware from CRL Elevates Shower Enclosure Design and Performance

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Zero Shower Collection from CRL transforms glass shower enclosures into luxury bathroom spaces. The revolutionary design of the Zero Shower Collection completely conceals mounting screws while supporting wider and heavier glass panes. The improved aesthetic of the shower hardware, including the elegant rise-and-fall door action of the Zero Hinge, results in a more sophisticated look for the entire bathroom.

The Zero Shower Collection includes the patented Zero Hinge as well as Zero Collection glass clamps, both engineered with beauty plates to completely hide mounting mechanisms from sight. In addition to its exemplary design, the strength of the Zero Hinge surpasses its competitors. The advanced hinges are capable of handling glass doors more than 50-percent heavier and 15-percent wider than standard hinges.

“Mounting screws are essential to securing glass panels in place, but they can be unsightly,” said Crista Tekstra, Vice President of Marketing at CRL. “The new Zero Shower Collection not only elevates the look of glass shower enclosures, the new hardware can handle heavier glass doors with fewer hinges, further streamlining bathroom designs and delivering a modern aesthetic.”

In addition to its superior aesthetics, Zero Hinges feature a detachable design that makes installation substantially more efficient for glaziers. The new glass shower door hinge is mounted to the glass in the prone position, then attached to pre-installed wall mounts, completing the entire installation from outside of the shower. The door can be perfectly adjusted to the zero position at a single hinge with an Allen wrench. Installation is completed with a series of gaskets and beauty plates that cover all the mounting screws.

Accessory kits are available to transform this innovative hinge into 15 standard configurations supporting popular shower enclosure applications and mounting angles: 90 degrees, 135 degrees, and 180 degrees. The accessory kits consist of adapters that are installed into a pair of identical Zero Hinges that are mounted back-to-back, fixing the mounting angle of the glass panel.

To see the Zero Hinge Collection and its unique frameless shower door hardware up close, visit: Zero Shower Collection

About CRL

CRL is the industry’s leading, full-service provider of architectural metals, glass fittings and professional-grade glazing supplies. The company leverages more than 50 years of experience and a track record of industry firsts to offer a one-stop shop with a breadth of innovative product choices, reliable service, and expert support from quote to completion. With manufacturing facilities, and sales, marketing, and service support in the United States, as well as dedicated sales and service centers in Canada, Europe, Australia, and the UK, CRL focuses on expanding opportunities for all to turn bold architectural visions into real world experiences.