Juvare Integrates FleetUp to Deliver Real-Time Fleet and Asset Visibility in WebEOC Nexus

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juvare, the leader in situational awareness and critical incident preparedness and response technology, today announced a new integration with FleetUp to bring advanced fleet tracking and asset visibility directly into WebEOC Nexus—Juvare’s industry-leading platform for streamlining emergency management and business continuity workflows.

Trusted by federal agencies, the Department of Defense (DoD), and private sector organizations, Juvare empowers mission-critical operations with unified situational awareness, resource coordination, and decision support. Now, with FleetUp’s real-time GPS tracking and telematics fully integrated into WebEOC Nexus, users can monitor fleet activity and asset availability in the same platform they rely on for crisis response and continuity planning.

“At Juvare, we’re committed to helping our clients make faster, smarter decisions in high-stakes environments,” said Sam Klietz, Chief Revenue Officer. “The integration with FleetUp is a natural extension of our mission—enhancing visibility, reducing silos, and delivering real-time operational insights where they matter most.”

The integration provides a centralized, real-time view of fleet locations, vehicle statuses, and asset deployments—streamlining logistics and increasing operational efficiency during incidents, planned events, or day-to-day operations.

“We’re proud to partner with Juvare to bring FleetUp’s real-time intelligence into the emergency management space,” said Ezra Kwak, CEO and Founder of FleetUp. “Together, we’re equipping organizations with the tools to ensure fleet readiness, reduce response delays, and act with precision when it matters most.”

The FleetUp integration is now available to all organizations using WebEOC Nexus.

To learn more, visit https://www.juvare.com

About Juvare

Juvare is the global leader in emergency management technology, streamlining mission-critical workflows for federal government agencies, the Department of Defense, and private sector organizations. With WebEOC Nexus at its core, Juvare’s solutions deliver unmatched situational awareness, operational continuity, and collaboration in moments that matter most.

About FleetUp

FleetUp provides cutting-edge fleet and asset management solutions, combining GPS tracking, telematics, and AI-powered analytics to optimize performance and improve operational oversight.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Gaurav Khanna
Global Head of Marketing
Juvare
Gaurav.khanna@juvare.com

