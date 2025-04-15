Resecurity Joins Forces with the LA Clippers as an Official Small Business Partner

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resecurity, a global leader in cybersecurity and threat intelligence solutions, has announced its partnership with the LA Clippers as an Official Small Business Partner for the 2024-2025 and 3 upcoming seasons. The collaboration coincides with the Clippers' season opening at the new Intuit Dome arena.

“We are excited to align with the LA Clippers through this Small Business Partnership. The Clippers exemplify resilience, innovation, and excellence - values that mirror our mission at Resecurity,” said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. “This collaboration reinforces our commitment to the community and provides a platform to educate fans and businesses on the importance of cybersecurity in today’s digital landscape.”

The Small Business Partnership will provide Resecurity with exclusive in-stadium branding opportunities, digital exposure, and fan engagement activities, enabling meaningful interactions with audiences throughout the season. This partnership positions Resecurity not only as a trusted cybersecurity provider in Los Angeles but also as a key advocate for digital safety in the Southern California business and sports community.

The LA Clippers Small Business Partner Program is designed to support the visibility and growth of local businesses like Resecurity, integrating them into the Clippers' vibrant ecosystem. Through this initiative, small to medium-sized businesses gain significant exposure while leveraging the energy and excitement of Clippers basketball to connect with a broad audience.

About Resecurity:

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Partner of the Cybercrime Atlas by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), Thailand (AmChamThailand), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.