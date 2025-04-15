AECOM engaged to commence investigation for Northern Metropolis Highway, one of the largest new projects in Hong Kong

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced that its joint venture has been engaged by the Highways Department of the HKSAR Government to deliver an array of technical services for the Northern Metropolis Highway (NMH). This pivotal project aims to enhance east-west connectivity in Hong Kong’s large-scale new Northern Metropolis development, boosting economic growth and strengthening the region’s research and development and technology sectors.

“We’re proud to partner with the Highways Department to build a smarter and more connected Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area,” said Mark Southwell, chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business. “As the industry’s leading transportation design firm, our innovative solutions and extensive knowledge of interfacing projects, combined with our experience in highways, viaducts and tunnels, position us to deliver this project efficiently and cost-effectively while meeting the needs of local stakeholders.”

AECOM and its joint venture partner, AtkinsRéalis, will assess the engineering feasibility and constructability of the alignment, explore other possible alignment options, carry out preliminary design, and conduct assessments on traffic, environmental impact, land acquisition and other aspects. Leveraging the Company’s knowledge of Hong Kong’s New Development Areas, AECOM will adopt innovative solutions and advanced technologies, including digital twins, BIM and Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DfMA), for cost-effective designs and an accelerated program.

"We recognize the priority of this project for the future of mobility in Hong Kong and are fully committed to supporting the Highways Department in delivering a world-class strategic corridor," said Ian Chung, chief executive of AECOM’s Asia region. "Our teams have a multi-decade track-record of delivering critical transportation improvements across Hong Kong, and we look forward to extending our role on the Northern Metropolis as we realize essential infrastructure that benefits residents for years to come.”

The NMH is one of three major road projects announced by the HKSAR Government as part of the Strategic Studies on Railways and Major Roads beyond 2030, a study in which AECOM played a key role. Spanning approximately 23 kilometers, it will link Tin Shui Wai in the west to the New Territories North New Town near Ping Che in the east, further enhancing road connections and alleviating congestion on Yuen Long Highway, San Tin Highway and Fanling Highway.

The NMH will mainly feature dual three-lane sections, at least 8 major interchanges linking existing roads and new development areas. The NMH includes four sections—Tin Shui Wai, San Tin, Kwu Tung, and the New Territories North New Town—forming a new east-west corridor to support future transport infrastructure development in the New Development Areas.

