Balance Powers Embedded Invoicing for Instacart Business Customers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balance, a financial infrastructure for B2B commerce, is proud to announce a collaboration with Instacart Business to introduce embedded invoicing as a payment method within the Instacart platform.

Instacart Business customers can now apply for invoicing, receive instant credit decisions, and manage payments directly within the app—no redirects or third-party logins. The white-labeled solution gives Instacart full control of the end-to-end user journey, while delivering a consistent, scalable experience for businesses—from small teams to enterprise procurement departments.

Behind the scenes, Balance automates the entire invoice-to-cash process—from onboarding and risk assessment to billing, collections, and cash application. For every approved transaction, Balance assumes the credit risk and guarantees payment, enabling Instacart Business to extend terms to more customers—including sole proprietors and SMBs—while maximizing operational efficiency.

“We heard from our Instacart Business customers that they need greater flexibility to manage their payments and operations more efficiently. That’s why we’re introducing Pay-With-Invoice to deliver solutions tailored to their unique needs,” said Andrew Nodes, VP and GM of Instacart Business & Supply Chain. “Through our partnership with Balance, we’re streamlining the entire payment experience for organizations, so they can focus on what matters most—running and growing their business.”

“We are excited to partner with Instacart to deliver a flexible B2B solution that empowers Instacart Business customers with more purchasing power and a streamlined payment process,” said Bar Geron, CEO and Co-founder at Balance.

By embedding an end-to-end invoicing experience, Instacart Business is meeting the needs of modern procurement teams with flexible payment options, seamless invoicing, and a self-service hub to streamline spend management.

About Balance

Balance is a leading financial infrastructure platform for B2B commerce, enabling embedded payments and digital trade credit solutions.

Merchants use Balance to accept payments, offer net terms, and automate accounts receivable —boosting revenue, lowering payment costs, and improving cash flow, while minimizing complexity and credit risk.

With robust APIs supporting embedded and customizable customer journeys, advanced billing, AI-powered credit risk management, industry-best approval rates and flexible financing, Balance streamlines B2B payments from onboarding to reconciliation, powering invoice-to-cash operations for leading enterprises.