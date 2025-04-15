Bonko and Deluxe Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Seamless Payment Solutions for Independent Insurance Agents

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a trusted Payments and Data company, today announced an exciting new partnership with Bonko, a modern payments platform built to streamline premium and claims payments for independent insurance agencies. This collaboration marks a major step forward in simplifying payment processing and reconciliation for agents and carriers alike.

Together, Bonko and the Deluxe Payments Platform powered by dlxPAY will deliver a fully integrated solution that allows independent insurance agents to effortlessly manage one-time and recurring premium payments, while automating complex reconciliation processes. The partnership leverages Bonko’s insurer-friendly technology and the extensive experience of Deluxe in secure, scalable payment infrastructure to reduce friction across the payment lifecycle.

“This partnership is a game-changer for independent agents,” said Paul Huntley, Co-Founder of Bonko. “Agents are often juggling fragmented systems and manual workflows. By teaming up with Deluxe, we’re giving them a single platform that just works—whether it's collecting monthly premiums or issuing claims reimbursements—with automated reconciliation and robust reporting baked in.”

With Bonko now integrated into the Deluxe Payments Platform, agents and carriers will benefit from:

Streamlined premium collection – Support for one-off and recurring payments via ACH, debit, and credit card

Accelerated claims payouts – Issue reimbursements quickly and securely to policyholders

Real-time reconciliation – Automatic transaction matching and settlement for inbound and outbound flows

Improved customer experience – Modern, mobile-friendly interfaces for both agents and policyholders

Lower payment processing costs – Optimized interchange and reduced manual intervention

“Deluxe is proud to support innovation in the insurance space,” said Brian Mahony, President of Merchant Services at Deluxe. “By integrating Bonko into the Deluxe Payments Platform, we’re making it easier than ever for insurance professionals to deliver seamless payment experiences and improve back-office efficiency.”

The partnership comes at a time when independent agents are increasingly seeking digital-first solutions that match the flexibility of modern insurance products. With this joint offering, Deluxe and Bonko are poised to transform how insurance payments are handled—making them faster, smarter, and more cost-effective for everyone involved.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

About Bonko

Bonko is a purpose-built payments platform designed to help insurers and agents manage both incoming premiums and outgoing claims. With automated reconciliation, embedded API capabilities, and secure payment rails, Bonko is redefining what’s possible in insurance finance operations.