Moveworks Partners with Databricks to Bring AI/BI Genie Agents to the Moveworks AI Agent Marketplace

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moveworks, the leading agentic AI assistant for the enterprise, today announced a collaboration with Databricks, the data and AI company, to bring Databricks AI/BI Genie agents to the Moveworks AI Agent Marketplace. This expansion of their relationship will enable Moveworks customers to seamlessly harness Databricks AI/BI Genie – an AI-powered conversational interface – directly within the Moveworks AI Assistant.

With the integration, employees will be able to ask questions about their business data in natural language through Moveworks and get instant insights powered by Databricks AI/BI Genie. This addition marks a bold step toward a one-stop AI Assistant for work: employees can use Moveworks not just to get help across domains like IT, HR, and finance, but also to uncover data-driven insights in real time and take action, all in one place.

Key benefits of the joint Moveworks and Databricks effort include:

Conversational analytics for everyone: Employees will be able to ask natural language questions like “What were our sales last quarter?” and receive immediate, factual and trusted answers – without writing a single query or waiting on a data analyst.

Seamless, unified experience: AI/BI Genie agents will live alongside existing enterprise agents in the Moveworks chat interface, eliminating the need to switch to separate BI tools or dashboards. Users stay in their flow of work while getting the data they need instantly.

Secure, governed insights at scale: Powered by the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, the solution will deliver enterprise-grade security, unified governance, and high performance for every query. Employees get accurate results on live data with full trust and compliance controls in place.

“We’re connecting two previously separate worlds – enterprise workflows and business intelligence,” said Bhavin Shah, CEO of Moveworks. “By bringing Databricks AI/BI Genie into Moveworks, we’re empowering employees to access critical business insights as easily as they get help with a tech issue. Ask a question, get an answer – whether it’s resetting a password or retrieving quarterly sales figures – all through the same conversational interface. This will drastically improve enterprise decision making, empowering every employee to be data-driven without having to know which agent to invoke for a data science ask.”

"Databricks and Moveworks share a vision of making data and AI accessible to all. Now, with AI/BI Genie becoming available in the Moveworks Marketplace, non-technical employees will be able to easily explore their data and drive informed decisions in real-time,” said Roger Murff, VP of Technology Partners at Databricks. “This integration will put the power of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform directly into the hands of business users, and we’re excited to see how Moveworks customers will leverage conversational analytics to achieve their business goals.”

The capability will begin rolling out to select customers in the coming weeks. This upcoming launch reinforces Moveworks’ commitment to expanding its agentic AI ecosystem with industry-leading technologies, enabling a new level of productivity and insight across the enterprise.

About the Moveworks AI Agent Marketplace

The Moveworks AI Agent Marketplace is a centralized hub to discover and fast-track the development of AI agents that drive enterprise-wide value and enhance business processes.

The marketplace provides solutions for:

Every Department: Automate and optimize processes and workflows across teams to drive operational efficiency

Automate and optimize processes and workflows across teams to drive operational efficiency Every Business System: Integrate seamlessly with everyday business systems to extend their capabilities

Integrate seamlessly with everyday business systems to extend their capabilities Every Employee: Empower employees to find information, complete tasks, and improve daily productivity

It allows customers to:

Discover curated plugins & solution packs that create AI agents that run business processes Fast-track installation of these plugins into their AI Assistant through the revamped Plugin Workspace. This means deploying AI agents in minutes, not weeks or days Have confidence in AI agents that adhere to business rules and policies to reliably carry out business processes based on advancements to our Agentic Automation Engine

The Marketplace simplifies integration with connectors and plugins, offering an installation wizard that completes setup in minutes instead of weeks. This includes step-by-step guides and video walkthroughs for self-paced installation of plugins that are certified for enterprise-grade security and compliance.

About Moveworks

Moveworks is the leading agentic AI assistant, helping businesses transform with a single platform that empowers the entire workforce. Moveworks enables organizations to boost productivity by streamlining how employees across the company find answers and automate tasks. Currently 350+ large enterprises and more than 5 million employees rely on Moveworks — including 10% of the Fortune 500. Customers include Hearst, Instacart, Palo Alto Networks, Siemens, Toyota, and Unilever. Moveworks surpassed $100M ARR in September of 2024 and has raised $315 million in funding at a $2.1 billion valuation from investors such as Alkeon, Bain, Iconiq, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed, Sapphire, and Tiger Global. The company is based in Mountain View, CA and has offices in Austin, Bangalore, New York, San Francisco, and Toronto.