Degreed LENS 2025: Transforming Learning with AI-Powered Efficiency and Cost Savings

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at Degreed LENS, Degreed, the leading learning platform for large-scale workforce transformation, unveiled a suite of innovations designed to deliver learning with more speed, less cost, and bigger impact. With the announcements of expanded AI capabilities in Degreed Maestro, the new Degreed Open Library, and a partnership with the American Council on Education (ACE), Degreed continues to enhance workforce transformation while reinforcing the importance of lifelong skill development.

“At Degreed, we believe learning should be frictionless, accessible, and deeply connected to business needs,” said Max Wessel, Co-CEO at Degreed. “With our latest advancements, we are making it easier than ever for organizations to scale personalized learning, reduce administrative complexity, and ensure employees have access to the skills and content they need to thrive—at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional methods.”

“Over the last decade corporate learning and development has suffered from outdated systems and a proliferation of legacy content,” said Josh Bersin, global industry analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company. “AI is here to revolutionize this industry, transforming this $340 billion market with dynamic content and personalized learning experiences. Innovative products like Degreed Maestro and Degreed Open Library are here to help lead companies into this exciting new world of learning.”

Announcing New AI Capabilities: Degreed Maestro & Degreed Open Library

Degreed Maestro Studio – AI Purpose-Built for Learning, Optimized for Enterprise

Degreed introduces Degreed Maestro Studio, a powerful tool that enables businesses to create and deploy custom AI-native learning experiences – easily designed to fit their needs. Maestro is already being used to democratize leadership coaching, scale simulations for sales enablement, and personalize skill development and evaluation. Fully integrated into the Degreed platform, each AI interaction is tailored to the individual employee’s goals, skills, and preferences. More than 40 customers have requested early access for Degreed Maestro, including Bayer AG, Ericsson, and International Motors*.

Degreed Open Library – High-Quality Learning, Delivered by AI, at No Additional Cost

The Degreed Open Library, now available to every Degreed customer, will feature 500 deeply curated pathways on the most in-demand learning topics so organizations can reduce reliance on expensive third-party content while keeping training resources up to date. Leveraging AI and in-house expertise, Degreed will generate and continuously refine expert-designed content, ensuring organizations always have access to high-quality, relevant learning materials. Organizations can also seamlessly modify and integrate these pathways into their Degreed environment and learning plans, reducing the time and cost of manual curation – and Degreed Maestro will be embedded in each pathway as a tutor to support the learning process.

Degreed Maestro Services – AI Solutions For Faster Time to Value

Degreed also introduces a suite of Degreed Maestro Services to help organizations maximize AI’s impact on learning while reducing costs. These services include AI-assisted pathway development that leverages Degreed expertise and AI to create structured, high-impact learning journeys, and a custom AI experience deployment service for designing, building, and implementing AI-powered coaches and simulations tailored to an organization’s unique priorities. By leveraging these services, businesses can save on the administrative overhead of tasks such as content curation while delivering more impactful, more personalized learning experiences at scale.

While AI plays a pivotal role in streamlining learning, skills remain at the heart of workforce transformation. Degreed’s latest innovations ensure that AI serves as an enabler—not a replacement—for high-quality, skill-driven learning experiences.

“With Degreed’s latest advancements, we’re not just delivering AI for AI’s sake—we’re excited to continue evaluating how we can use AI to make skill development faster, more cost-efficient, and more impactful,” said Tim Wheat, learning leader at International Motors*. “Degreed’s AI solutions enable us to reduce manual work, accelerate content curation, and optimize learning journeys for our employees.”

Making Skills Count—Everywhere: Pearson and ACE Partnerships

In alignment with its mission to make skills universally recognized, Degreed has also partnered with the American Council on Education (ACE) and Credly by Pearson to accredit corporate academies through the Degreed platform. Organizations who use Degreed Academies can now ensure their learning programs lead to formal, transferable credentials that hold value beyond the enterprise. By making skills count everywhere, organizations can better attract, develop, and retain talent by demonstrating clear, validated learning outcomes. In addition, the Pearson partnership brings Pearson’s market intelligence data into the Degreed experience to help organizations align learning programs with the most in-demand skills.

“We need a future where everyone gets recognition for all lifelong learning and skills,” said David Blake, Co-CEO and Founder of Degreed. “This partnership with ACE represents a significant stepping stone in that journey—enabling workers to gain verifiable, transferable credentials that follow them throughout their careers. It’s the next evolution of our commitment to making learning count, no matter where or how it happens.”

*International Motors, LLC is d/b/a International Motors USA LLC in Illinois, Ohio, and Utah.

