Culina Health Partners With Adventist HealthCare to Expand Access to Virtual Nutrition Counseling

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Culina Health, the digital platform that makes clinical nutrition care inclusive and accessible for everyone, today announced it has joined the Adventist HealthCare Physician Alliance, a clinically integrated network of more than 2,400 healthcare providers.

The Adventist HealthCare Physician Alliance is part of Adventist HealthCare, a well-known health system with more than 50 care locations in the greater Washington, D.C. area. Joining the clinically integrated network supports the shared commitment between the organizations to increase access to nutrition care as a vital part of overall good health.

The partnership aims to combat diet-related diseases by giving the Adventist HealthCare Physician Alliance members and their patients direct access to Culina Health’s team of registered dietitians and providing them with virtual, insurance-covered nutrition counseling tailored to their personal health needs. Culina Health will now offer patients within the Adventist HealthCare Physician Alliance personalized services including cancer care nutrition, pediatric and family nutrition, diabetes, sustainable weight loss, general healthy eating support and more.

“Healthier diet and lifestyle choices have the power to transform lives, yet many don’t have access to this type of care,” said Vanessa Rissetto, CEO and co-founder of Culina Health. “We believe that providing widespread access to comprehensive nutrition guidance is crucial for patients and health systems alike. In collaboration with partners like Adventist HealthCare’s clinically integrated network, our approach has yielded significant A1c, cholesterol, and systolic blood pressure reduction for patients and up to $10.3 billion in annual cost savings for health systems when applied at scale.”

In network with most major insurance plans, Culina Health has served more than 10,000 patients thus far, using its proprietary methodology to integrate evidence-based clinical nutrition protocols and non-judgmental, culturally-affirming care to help patients achieve health outcomes. With an easy sign-up and referral process and a secure, convenient telehealth platform, it makes nutrition counseling accessible and impactful – from the comfort of your own space.

Dr. Mary Kim, Chief Medical Officer of Adventist HealthCare Physician Enterprise and Vice President of Population Health at Adventist HealthCare, shares: “Providing access to nutrition care through Culina Health and the Physician Alliance gives our patients convenient and accessible options to help manage their overall health. Good nutrition is key to managing chronic conditions and promotes better overall health. We want our member providers and patients to have access to this integral component to better health and well-being. The physicians and other providers of the clinically integrated network are excited to have Culina Health as members of the Physician Alliance.”

This partnership comes on the heels of Culina Health’s recent Series A funding, building on its annual growth rate of 117 percent and totaling $20 million in capital to carry out its mission to democratize nutrition access. Culina Health is the first and only digital nutrition company to be backed by a strategic payer.

About Culina Health:

Culina Health believes everyone deserves quality nutrition advice from a credentialed expert. We are transforming the health of the U.S. population by empowering payers, health systems, and employers to provide high-quality, insurance-covered nutrition care to their members.

As a leading telehealth nutrition company, we integrate evidence-based medical nutrition therapy (MNT) into healthcare and benefits programs to improve health outcomes, reduce costs, and enhance member engagement. Our partnerships drive scalable, sustainable solutions that make personalized nutrition care more accessible than ever.

The Culina Health Method™ has demonstrated improved health outcomes for patients with chronic conditions, enhancing quality of life and decreasing overall healthcare costs in the long term, proving that dietitian-led Food as Medicine interventions save lives and reduce the total cost of care. To date, our team of registered dietitians has delivered over 80,000 telehealth clinical nutrition sessions. We accept all major insurance plans and see patients in all 50 states.

For more, visit CulinaHealth.com.

About Adventist HealthCare Physician Alliance:

Adventist HealthCare Physician Alliance is a clinically integrated network of independent physicians and Adventist HealthCare in the Washington, D.C., region focused on working together to improve the quality of care and lower healthcare costs, while pursuing an optimized customer experience. Physician Alliance members collaborate with other like-minded physicians and providers to help provide greater care coordination and convenience, as well as share best practices.

For more information, visit AdventistPhysicianAlliance.com