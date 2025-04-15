Call Federal Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Streamline Core Transition, Expand Digital Features

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mahalo Banking today announced a new partnership with Richmond, Va.-based Call Federal Credit Union (Call FCU – asset size of $553M) to enhance its digital banking experience. Call FCU chose Mahalo to support its evolving technology ecosystem as the credit union prepares for its upcoming core conversion to Corelation Keystone.

"Mahalo’s culture and credit union-focused approach set them apart from other vendors. Their team is accessible, engaged, and dedicated to innovation, working alongside us to scale and seamlessly integrate more third-party services." Share

Mahalo’s flexible, member-centric platform with seamless integration capabilities to third-party vendors and technologies was a key factor in Call FCU’s decision. The platform will streamline the credit union’s transition to Corelation Keystone, enabling enhanced data-sharing and a more connected, efficient digital experience for members.

“Mahalo’s culture and credit union-focused approach set them apart from the other vendors we reviewed,” said John West, President and CEO of Call FCU. “We wanted a partner that not only understands our members’ needs but also actively collaborates with us to enhance their experience. Mahalo’s team is accessible, engaged, and dedicated to innovation, working alongside us to scale and seamlessly integrate more third-party services. Their willingness to listen, adapt, and co-create solutions ensures that our evolving digital strategy aligns with our long-term vision of continuously expanding our offerings to better serve our members."

Call FCU will gain access to Mahalo’s enhanced features such as simplified member authentication, neurodiversity-accommodating functionality, advanced security measures, and expanded loan repayment options. These advancements will elevate the credit union’s digital banking experience, providing greater accessibility and financial management options for members.

"Conversations with other credit unions that have partnered with Mahalo reaffirmed that this was the right choice for us,” West added. “The enthusiastic feedback and glowing accolades from our peers gave us confidence in Mahalo’s ability to deliver. We are excited to work with a company that prioritizes collaboration and member-first solutions."

“Our team is dedicated to delivering a highly secure, flexible, and inclusive platform that evolves alongside our credit union partners,” said Denny Howell, Chief Operating Officer of Mahalo. “We look forward to helping Call FCU enhance its digital offerings, improve member accessibility, and optimize its operations. Together, we will provide a seamless and convenient digital banking experience for their members as the credit union continues to expand its technology ecosystem.”

About Call FCU

Founded in 1962 by Philip Morris employees, Call Federal Credit Union is based in the Greater Richmond area and serves over 27,500 members. At Call Federal Credit Union, we are devoted to making a positive impact on the lives of our members and community by providing practical financial solutions, exceptional service, and expert know-how. For more information on Call FCU, visit callfederal.org.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.