Tachyum Joins UALink to Advance the Future of Data Center AI Connectivity

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tachyum® today announced its membership in Ultra Accelerator Link™ (UALink™), a consortium of industry-leading hyperscalers and AI infrastructure providers, to ensure the Prodigy® Universal Processor is compatible with emerging accelerator ecosystems.

UALink is a high-speed accelerator interconnect technology that advances next-generation AI/ML cluster performance. The group’s goal is to define and establish an open, interoperable industry standard for high-performance computing connections in scale-up AI environments that enable AI accelerators to communicate more effectively.

Tachyum’s membership connects the company with key players in the industry driving the future of AI infrastructure. Tachyum looks to extend scale up of its systems in future designs through the incorporation of UALink switches.

“UALink promises high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity for accelerators, which aligns with Tachyum’s vision for our Prodigy processor architecture,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “As a non-proprietary, open specification standard, UALink is expected to be adopted by many players across the entire industry making it ideal for addressing the need for efficient multi-accelerator communications as AI models grow. We look forward to working in concert with the consortium to further advance AI computing.”

As a Universal Processor offering industry-leading performance for all workloads, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between computational domains (such as AI/ML, HPC, and cloud) with a single homogeneous architecture. By eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization, Prodigy reduces CAPEX and OPEX significantly while delivering unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics. Prodigy integrates 256 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores to deliver up to 18x the highest performing GPU for AI applications, 3x the performance of the highest-performing x86 processors for cloud workloads, and up to 8x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming the economics of AI, HPC, public and private cloud workloads with Prodigy, the world’s first Universal Processor. Prodigy unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU in a single processor to deliver industry-leading performance, cost and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. As global data center emissions continue to contribute to a changing climate, with projections of their consuming 10 percent of the world’s electricity by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy is positioned to help balance the world’s appetite for computing at a lower environmental cost. Tachyum received a major purchase order from a US company to build a large-scale system that can deliver more than 50 exaflops performance, which will exponentially exceed the computational capabilities of the fastest inference or generative AI supercomputers available anywhere in the world today. Tachyum has offices in the United States, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.