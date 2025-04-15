Figment Selected As Primary Staking Provider for 3iQ Solana Staking ETF

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Figment, the leading independent institutional staking provider, has been selected as the primary staking provider for 3iQ Corp.’s groundbreaking Solana Staking ETF (TSX: SOLQ), launching on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SOLQ). SOLQ is the first North American Solana exchange-traded product to directly incorporate Proof-of-Stake rewards from the Solana protocol into its investment strategy.

This landmark all-Canadian collaboration brings together Figment's institutional-grade staking infrastructure with 3iQ's digital asset management expertise. As one of Solana's genesis validators and a leading infrastructure provider in the ecosystem, Figment brings unparalleled technical expertise and a proven track record of secure, reliable staking operations.

Figment's dedicated Solana product and protocol teams have developed sophisticated staking solutions that optimize validator performance and maximize rewards generation. With over $15 billion in assets staked across more than 40 protocols, Figment has never experienced a double-signing slashing event. Figment's institutional-grade infrastructure and security measures make it the trusted choice for this pioneering ETF product.

Pascal St-Jean, President and CEO of 3iQ added: “At 3iQ, we are proud to continue our tradition of innovation by launching one of the world's first Solana staking ETFs. This product builds off 3iQ's world-first Ether Staking ETF launched in 2023 in providing secure, regulated access to native yield from digital assets. We are delighted to introduce this product in partnership with Figment, a proven leader in institutional staking infrastructure. This collaboration allows us to build on our reputation as being the first to launch ground-breaking investment products and reinforces our commitment to aligning with top-tier partners who share our vision for unlocking the full value of the digital asset ecosystem.”

Lorien Gabel, CEO and Co-founder of Figment, added: "As a genesis validator in the Solana ecosystem, Figment is uniquely positioned to power this groundbreaking ETF. By combining institutional-grade staking infrastructure with traditional investment vehicles, we're making sustainable staking yields accessible to a new class of investors."

The partnership showcases the maturation of Proof-of-Stake assets’ place within an institutional investment vehicle, with Figment's enterprise-grade staking infrastructure and deep protocol expertise enabling seamless access to Solana network rewards through familiar investment products.

About Figment

Figment is the leading independent provider of staking infrastructure. Figment provides the complete staking solution for over 700 institutional clients and $15B in assets staked across asset managers, exchanges, wallets, foundations, custodians, and large token holders, to earn rewards on their digital assets. On Ethereum and Solana, Figment is the largest non-custodial staking provider of staked ETH and SOL. Institutional staking services from Figment include seamless point-and-click staking, portfolio reward tracking, API integrations, audited infrastructure, and slashing protection. This all leads Figment’s mission to support the adoption, growth, and long-term success of the digital asset ecosystem. To learn more about Figment, please visit figment.io.

About 3iQ Corp.

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, the 3iQ Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCQ) (TSX: BTCQ.U) and offers other regulated ETPs. In 2024, Monex Group, a leading Japanese financial group, took a majority stake in 3iQ. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io.

Important information

Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about the ETF is contained in the prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from 3iQ Corp. or at www.sedar.com.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

This announcement should not be distributed, forwarded, transmitted or otherwise disseminated in or into the United States, including to US news wire services. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities of the ETF have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or under the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly within, into or in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or except in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities laws of any relevant state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Neither this announcement, nor the fact that it has been disseminated, shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any future information that we distribute.