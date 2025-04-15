StubHub Expands Ticketing Presence with New Partnerships Across Sports and Music

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StubHub, the world’s leading ticket marketplace, today announced two new partnerships with the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) and the 2025 Outside Lands festival. These deals mark a milestone in StubHub’s ongoing expansion into direct issuance through a new partnership with AVP—while reinforcing its role as the global destination for fans to access live entertainment, including through official resale partnerships like Outside Lands.

With these new partnerships, StubHub will serve as an “Official Ticket Partner,” offering fans seamless, secure access to tickets for live events in sports and music, all backed by its industry-leading FanProtect Guarantee. The partnerships are powered by StubHub’s proprietary technology, 25 years of fan behavior insights, and performance marketing that drives fan discovery and conversion.

“This is about creating a better ticketing experience for fans,” said Adam Budelli, Head of Partnerships at StubHub. “Fans deserve more access, and rights holders are realizing that StubHub’s technology and reach provide a better experience than restrictive legacy platforms. These new deals are a blueprint for the future of live events.”

StubHub and Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) have streamlined ticket access for a series of high-energy pro beach volleyball events at premier venues in six U.S. cities including in New York City’s Central Park and in California’s Huntington Beach, the epicenter of beach volleyball. Tickets for these upcoming AVP matches and more are on sale now via StubHub.

“AVP delivers an electrifying live sports experience like no other,” said Robert Corvino, AVP Commissioner. “We are delighted to be partnering with StubHub, the go-to platform for live events, to invite fans to dive into the action of the 2025 AVP League season and bring the excitement of beach volleyball to iconic destination venues across the country.”

Returning as the official secondary ticketing partner for a second year, StubHub is again teaming up with Outside Lands this year, delivering a frictionless ticketing experience for music lovers in Northern California and beyond. Festival tickets are on sale now via StubHub.

"We’re thrilled to work together again with StubHub," said Rich Goodstone, Co-Founder of Outside Lands and Superfly. "Since our first partnership, StubHub has helped us expand fan access to tickets, better understand our audience, and support our growth in meaningful ways. Their continued innovation makes them an ideal partner as we look to deliver even more for our fans."

AVP and Outside Lands are the latest to join StubHub’s expanding network of partners, helping deliver seamless ticket discovery and global distribution across more than 200 countries and territories for some of the world’s most iconic events and brands. The company’s direct issuance momentum is part of a larger evolution—transforming StubHub from a resale-only marketplace into the fan-first, all-access destination for live experiences.

For more information about these partnerships please visit www.stubhub.com/partners.

About StubHub

StubHub is the world’s leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to any live event, anywhere. Through StubHub in North America and viagogo, our international platform, we service customers in over 200 countries and territories in 33 languages and 48 available currencies. With more than 100 million tickets available to events around the world annually -- from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theater -- StubHub offers the safest, most convenient way to buy or sell tickets to the most memorable live experiences, with every order backed by our FanProtect guarantee and global customer service.

About the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP)

AVP is the preeminent professional beach volleyball league in the world. AVP produces and markets the most entertaining beach volleyball events across our AVP League, the AVP Heritage Series and AVP America. Established in 1983 and headquartered in Southern California, AVP embodies 40 years of tradition and brings to life the convergence of competition, excitement, beauty, beach, sport, and equality for men and women. For more information, please visit avp.com and follow the AVP on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @avpbeach.

About Outside Lands

Now in its 17th year, Outside Lands takes place in San Francisco’s historic Golden Gate Park. With an incomparable vision for marrying local food and drinks with music and art unlike any other festival in the country, Outside Lands has become one of the most iconic events of its kind. Founded in 2008, the three-day festival showcases the best in music, from legendary acts to emerging artists, performing across seven stages for more than 200,000 fans throughout the weekend. It also features over 100 restaurants alongside wineries, breweries and cocktail experiences, nearly all of which are local to Northern California. To date, Outside Lands has generated over $1 billion for the economy since inception and remains the largest independent festival in the US. Outside Lands was co-founded by Superfly and Another Planet Entertainment and takes place each August. Learn more at www.sfoutsidelands.com and on Instagram @outsidelands, Threads @outsidelands, Facebook sfoutsidelands, TikTok @sfoutsidelands, Bluesky @sfoutsidelands #outsidelands.