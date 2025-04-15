BrightStar Credit Union Chooses Spiral to Power Personalized Savings and Community Giving

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, the award-winning personalized banking platform, today announced a partnership with BrightStar Credit Union, a leading Florida-based credit union. The partnership will empower BrightStar to amplify member engagement and grow deposits and retention through new personalized banking experiences. BrightStar's members will be able to achieve financial wellness while giving back to their communities through everyday banking.

With Spiral's Roundup Center, BrightStar's members will be able to round up their everyday purchases to grow their savings and support their favorite charitable causes and nonprofits. In addition, their new Giving Center will enable members to easily donate to their preferred charities directly from their digital accounts. Through this personalized experience, members can create a tailored portfolio of causes, track their charitable impact, and receive a donation report for tax purposes.

“We are committed to improving the financial lives of our members while strengthening the communities we serve,” said Dustin Jacobs, VP of Marketing at BrightStar Credit Union. “Partnering with Spiral allows us to deepen that commitment by delivering a digital experience that’s not only smart and intuitive but also aligned with our core values of purpose, giving, and community impact.”

By partnering with Spiral, BrightStar Credit Union will expand its value to local nonprofits by enabling seamless digital donations and fundraising campaigns, donation matching, and community-wide giving events that drive positive change.

“BrightStar's dedication to delivering an exceptional member experience sets it apart,” said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Co-founder of Spiral. "It's exciting to see how credit unions like BrightStar are using Spiral to build deeper relationships with their members while growing deposits and creating stronger communities," he added.

Spiral's turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more about Spiral's platform, contact Spiral here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is the award-winning platform that helps credit unions and banks grow deposits and build deeper relationships that boost retention and loans through personalized banking experiences. With Spiral, financial institutions can empower their account holders to achieve financial freedom and easily support their communities through any online bank account, debit card, or credit card. Thus, Spiral makes it simple for financial institutions to drive positive change and empower millions of people to build better lives. Spiral is backed by Team8, Euclidean Capital, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, Curql, ICBA, and more. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About BrightStar Credit Union

BrightStar Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in South Florida, providing quality financial products and services to over 61,000 members. Serving the community since 1946, BrightStar is committed to helping members achieve their financial goals through innovation, education, and a strong focus on community involvement. For more information, visit www.bscu.org.